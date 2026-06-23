Harry Styles tour venue announces major rule change to latest Together Together shows
23 June 2026, 11:17
The former One Direction star is going ahead with his tour performances despite heatwave. Here's how Wembley is helping fans.
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Harry Styles has been dominating the stage at Wembley Stadium with his Together, Together tour as fans flock to see his record-breaking performances.
However, with a red alert heatwave warning in place across London, people have been concerned whether the One Direction star will go ahead with his set list as planned.
Keen to not cancel any of his 12 shows at the iconic venue, Wembley Stadium has confirmed they are altering the rules for Harry's performances this week, starting from June 23rd.
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Confirming the news on their website, Wembley wrote: "The Harry Styles concert for Tuesday, 23 June will be going ahead as planned. With severe warm weather expected, guests carrying metal or hard plastic water bottles will be allowed to bring them inside the stadium.
"These can then be filled at one of our free refillable water stations located inside."
Usually, all water bottles must be disposed of before heading into the venue.
Wembley will also be selling water bottles for half the price and have issued a list of guidelines for anyone attending the Together, Together tour this week.
The venue recommend taking shade breaks, not arriving too early and to wear light clothing. They are also offering free suncream at all help points. The full list of advice can be found here.
Harry began his 2026 tour in Amsterdam with a string of ten nights before bringing his shows over to his hometown of London.
With Shania Twain as his support act, the 'Aperture' singer is busy breaking record with this tour as he becomes the first ever artist to have a 12-night show residency at Wembley.
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