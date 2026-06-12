Harry Styles fans banned from camping before Together Together Tour shows at Wembley

12 June 2026, 16:26 | Updated: 12 June 2026, 16:39

Harry Styles fans banned from camping before Together Together Tour shows at Wembley
Harry Styles fans banned from camping before Together Together Tour shows at Wembley. Picture: Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Anyone caught camping ahead of their Together, Together Tour concerts could be refused entry to the show.

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Wembley Stadium have banned fans from camping overnight before Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour concerts.

It's no secret that the demand to see Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour is next level. Not only is he set to perform multiple residencies all across the world but these include a record-breaking 12 sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium. As well as his own all-killer-no-filler setlist, Harry will be supported by the legendary Shania Twain in London.

Naturally, fans are desperate to be as close as possible to the stage and are queuing early to do so. However, Harry and Wembley have set some important guidelines and these include a ban on camping outside of the venue.

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Ahead of the first Together, Together Tour show at Wembley Stadium, Harry's official fan page, Harry Styles HQ, took to Instagram to share some vital information about the concerts. In a series of useful slides, Harry's team confirmed everything from set times to merch information and payment info to Wembley's bag policy.

Perhaps most notably, the slides include a page that London Arrival that reads: "Overnight camping at the venue is not permitted. To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic steps at the front of the stadium."

Additionally, Wembley Stadium's website states: "Wembley Stadium is situated in a residential area. Therefore, we kindly ask that only those with tickets turn up to the stadium to avoid disruption."

Harry Styles Together Together Tour rules
Harry Styles Together Together Tour rules. Picture: Harry Styles

As for what will happen to anyone camping outside, Wembley has not specified. However, at other shows, some fans have been refused entry for failing to obey the rules.

In 2022, Louis Tomlinson fans who camped for his concerts in Kingston Upon Thames were sent to the back of the queue for breaking Pryzm's no camping policy.

As for bags, people are allowed to bring one small bag into the stadium but it must be no bigger than A4 paper in terms of size.

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