Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained

27 January 2026, 13:42 | Updated: 27 January 2026, 16:47

Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained
Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Columbia
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles is offering multiple VIP packages on his Together, Together Tour but what are they and how much do they cost? Here's everything you need to know about his Together package, Kiss package and Disco package.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Presale tickets for Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour are officially on sale and there are multiple VIP packages.

Yesterday (Jan 26), the Amex and Artist presales for Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour began and they were so popular that Harry has already added extra dates to world tour. The beloved star is now scheduled to perform 58 dates in 2026 with shows in Amsterdam, London, São Paolo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

In terms of tickets, there are general admission standing, front standing and seating as well as pits. However, if you want the most exclusive ticket option, Harry is also offering VIP packages. What are they though? Scroll down to discover exactly what is included in your ticket if you purchase a Together, Together Tour VIP package.

How much are Harry Styles' Together Together Tour VIP packages?

Click the image to watch Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast
Click the image to watch Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP packages in the UK?

As part of the Together, Together Tour in the UK and Europe, Harry is offering three VIP packages. Find out what you get in the Together Package, the Kiss Package and the Disco Package and how much they each will cost you below.

Together Package - £725.45

  • One general admission floor ticket in Kiss, Disco, Circle or Square
  • Fast pass access to the pop-up shop
  • Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
  • One Kiss VIP laminate
  • Access to exclusive pre-show Together VIP Lounge
  • One drinks token for the Together VIP Lounge
  • Gift pack with exclusive merch items
  • Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
  • On-site VIP concierge item

Kiss Package - £468.45

  • One general admission floor ticket in Kiss, Disco, Circle or Square
  • Fast pass access to the pop-up shop
  • Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
  • One Kiss VIP laminate
  • Gift pack with exclusive merch items
  • Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
  • On-site VIP concierge item

Disco Package - £333.45

  • One general admission floor ticket in Front Standing North / South / Left / Right
  • Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
  • One Kiss VIP laminate
  • Gift pack with exclusive merch items
  • Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
  • On-site VIP concierge item

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Harry announces any other VIP packages.

What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP packages in the UK?
What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP packages in the UK? Picture: Columbia

What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP packages in the US?

Given that Harry's US shows are in an arena, the VIP package opportunities are a little different to the rest of the tour.
Instead of offering three VIP packages, there will just be a Together Package and a Kiss Package. Prices below.

Together Package - $1,151.70

  • One general admission floor ticket in Kiss or Disco.
  • Fast pass access to the pop-up shop
  • Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
  • One Kiss VIP laminate
  • Access to exclusive pre-show Together VIP Lounge
  • Get to and from the venue with one $25 Uber voucher
  • One drinks token for the Together VIP Lounge
  • Gift pack with exclusive merch items
  • Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
  • On-site VIP concierge item

Kiss Package - $915.70

  • One general admission floor ticket in Kiss or Disco.
  • Fast pass access to the pop-up shop
  • Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
  • One Kiss VIP laminate
  • Gift pack with exclusive merch items
  • Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
  • On-site VIP concierge item

What do you think? Which package will you try out for?

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Capital are giving you the chance to be one of the FIRST Harry Styles fans in the world to win tickets to his 2026 ‘Together, Together’ tour. Find out all the details right here.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Harry Styles announces extra Together, Together Tour dates following overwhelming demand

Harry Styles announces even more Together, Together Tour dates due to huge demand

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Hot On Capital

A screenshot from Harry Cooksley's TikTok and Helena Ford crying in the villa.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley admits he "feels sorry" for ex Helena Ford on All Stars

Love Island

Charlie's All Stars promo image and pictured on Aftersun.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick calls out 'fake' couple still in the villa

Love Island

Scott and Sean looking tense.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Scott and Sean clash after fiery game

Love Island

The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford's All Stars promo image and pictured with ex-boyfriend Zac Nunns.

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's ex Zac Nunns breaks silence on her All Stars appearance

Love Island

Curtis Love Island All Stars 2026 promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars’ Curtis Pritchard’s age, ex-girlfriend, brother and what series he’s from

Love Island

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne?

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne? The emotional lyrics explained

Harry Styles fans are losing it over his choreo in 'Aperture' music video

Harry Styles' 'Aperture' music video dance break sends fans wild

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally': Tracklist, release date, collabs and news
How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Together Together Tour presale

Moment Jesy Nelson was told she could lose her twins revealed in documentary trailer

Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking moment she was told she could lose twins in documentary trailer
DJ Fat Tony spoke on This Morning about what actually happened at the Peltz Beckham wedding

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reveals "awkward and inappropriate" Victoria Beckham dance he witnessed
Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

How to WIN Harry Styles tickets on Capital

How to WIN Harry Styles Together Together tour tickets on Capital

Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'
RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

RAYE 'This Music May Contain Hope': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae