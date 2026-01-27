Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles is offering multiple VIP packages on his Together, Together Tour but what are they and how much do they cost? Here's everything you need to know about his Together package, Kiss package and Disco package.

Presale tickets for Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour are officially on sale and there are multiple VIP packages.

Yesterday (Jan 26), the Amex and Artist presales for Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour began and they were so popular that Harry has already added extra dates to world tour. The beloved star is now scheduled to perform 58 dates in 2026 with shows in Amsterdam, London, São Paolo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

In terms of tickets, there are general admission standing, front standing and seating as well as pits. However, if you want the most exclusive ticket option, Harry is also offering VIP packages. What are they though? Scroll down to discover exactly what is included in your ticket if you purchase a Together, Together Tour VIP package.

How much are Harry Styles' Together Together Tour VIP packages?

What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP packages in the UK?

As part of the Together, Together Tour in the UK and Europe, Harry is offering three VIP packages. Find out what you get in the Together Package, the Kiss Package and the Disco Package and how much they each will cost you below.

Together Package - £725.45

One general admission floor ticket in Kiss, Disco, Circle or Square

Fast pass access to the pop-up shop

Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor

One Kiss VIP laminate

Access to exclusive pre-show Together VIP Lounge

One drinks token for the Together VIP Lounge

Gift pack with exclusive merch items

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop

On-site VIP concierge item

Kiss Package - £468.45

One general admission floor ticket in Kiss, Disco, Circle or Square

Fast pass access to the pop-up shop

Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor

One Kiss VIP laminate

Gift pack with exclusive merch items

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop

On-site VIP concierge item

Disco Package - £333.45

One general admission floor ticket in Front Standing North / South / Left / Right

Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor

One Kiss VIP laminate

Gift pack with exclusive merch items

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop

On-site VIP concierge item

What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP packages in the US?

Given that Harry's US shows are in an arena, the VIP package opportunities are a little different to the rest of the tour.

Instead of offering three VIP packages, there will just be a Together Package and a Kiss Package. Prices below.

Together Package - $1,151.70

One general admission floor ticket in Kiss or Disco.

Fast pass access to the pop-up shop

Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor

One Kiss VIP laminate

Access to exclusive pre-show Together VIP Lounge

Get to and from the venue with one $25 Uber voucher

One drinks token for the Together VIP Lounge

Gift pack with exclusive merch items

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop

On-site VIP concierge item

Kiss Package - $915.70

One general admission floor ticket in Kiss or Disco.

Fast pass access to the pop-up shop

Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor

One Kiss VIP laminate

Gift pack with exclusive merch items

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop

On-site VIP concierge item

