Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained
27 January 2026, 13:42 | Updated: 27 January 2026, 16:47
By Sam Prance
Harry Styles is offering multiple VIP packages on his Together, Together Tour but what are they and how much do they cost? Here's everything you need to know about his Together package, Kiss package and Disco package.
Yesterday (Jan 26), the Amex and Artist presales for Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour began and they were so popular that Harry has already added extra dates to world tour. The beloved star is now scheduled to perform 58 dates in 2026 with shows in Amsterdam, London, São Paolo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.
In terms of tickets, there are general admission standing, front standing and seating as well as pits. However, if you want the most exclusive ticket option, Harry is also offering VIP packages. What are they though? Scroll down to discover exactly what is included in your ticket if you purchase a Together, Together Tour VIP package.
How much are Harry Styles' Together Together Tour VIP packages?
What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP packages in the UK?
As part of the Together, Together Tour in the UK and Europe, Harry is offering three VIP packages. Find out what you get in the Together Package, the Kiss Package and the Disco Package and how much they each will cost you below.
Together Package - £725.45
One general admission floor ticket in Kiss, Disco, Circle or Square
Fast pass access to the pop-up shop
Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
One Kiss VIP laminate
Access to exclusive pre-show Together VIP Lounge
One drinks token for the Together VIP Lounge
Gift pack with exclusive merch items
Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
On-site VIP concierge item
Kiss Package - £468.45
One general admission floor ticket in Kiss, Disco, Circle or Square
Fast pass access to the pop-up shop
Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
One Kiss VIP laminate
Gift pack with exclusive merch items
Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
On-site VIP concierge item
Disco Package - £333.45
One general admission floor ticket in Front Standing North / South / Left / Right
Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
One Kiss VIP laminate
Gift pack with exclusive merch items
Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
On-site VIP concierge item
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Harry announces any other VIP packages.
What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP packages in the US?
Given that Harry's US shows are in an arena, the VIP package opportunities are a little different to the rest of the tour. Instead of offering three VIP packages, there will just be a Together Package and a Kiss Package. Prices below.
Together Package - $1,151.70
One general admission floor ticket in Kiss or Disco.
Fast pass access to the pop-up shop
Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
One Kiss VIP laminate
Access to exclusive pre-show Together VIP Lounge
Get to and from the venue with one $25 Uber voucher
One drinks token for the Together VIP Lounge
Gift pack with exclusive merch items
Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
On-site VIP concierge item
Kiss Package - $915.70
One general admission floor ticket in Kiss or Disco.
Fast pass access to the pop-up shop
Early entry into the building with priority access to the floor
One Kiss VIP laminate
Gift pack with exclusive merch items
Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop
On-site VIP concierge item
What do you think? Which package will you try out for?