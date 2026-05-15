Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage?

15 May 2026, 16:48

Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage?
Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage? Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, JMEnternational/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does the Together Together Tour end? How long is a Harry Styles concert? Everything you need to know about the stage times for Harry Styles' Together Together Tour and when it starts in Amsterdam.

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Harry Styles season is in session but what time does Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour actually start and end?

Ever since Harry Styles officially launched his Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally era earlier this year, fans have been desperate to see him live. Playing 67 shows in seven locations, Harry's Together, Together Tour has already broken multiple music records and is, without a doubt, one of the must-see concert experiences of 2026.

What time does Harry Styles come on stage and how long is he performing for though? Here's all of the essential info that you need to know about the Together, Together Tour stage times. Whether you've got tickets or you're planning to watching a livestream, we're here to ensure you don't miss anything.

What time does Harry Styles go on stage?

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

What time does Harry Styles' Together Together Tour start?

If you're going to see Harry Style's Together, Together Tour, it's worth arriving with plenty of time to spare because he's got some iconic support acts (Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie XX, Foushée, Skye Newman). However, if you just want to see Harry perform, we advise arriving an hour before he's on stage at 20:45.

What time does Harry Styles' Together Together Tour end?

According to the Johan Cruff Arena in Amsterdam, Harry Style's Together, Together Tour is scheduled to last two hours with shows ending at 22:45. However, this could vary from show to show depending on weather.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour times - Amsterdam

Harry Styles is next set to perform 10 shows at the the Johan Cruff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands between May 16th and June 5th with Robyn supporting him. Harry's stage times in Amsterdam will be as follows:

  • Doors Open: 17:00
  • Robyn: 19:30
  • Harry Styles: 20:45
  • Show Ends: 22:45

If you are looking for a livestream link to watch the show live in the the UK, Harry's performance is due to start at 19:45PM (BST). As for the US, it should being at 12:45PM (ET) and 9:45AM (PT).

We will update this page if anything changes.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour times - Amsterdam
Harry Styles Together, Together Tour times - Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

Following his shows in Amsterdam, Harry will perform 12 shows at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. Shania Twain will be supporting and stage times are likely to be similar to those in Amsterdam.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Together, Together Tour concert before they happen.

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