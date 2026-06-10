Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage at Wembley?

10 June 2026, 10:39

Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage?
Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage? Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, JMEnternational/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does the Together Together Tour end? How long is a Harry Styles concert? Everything you need to know about the stage times for Harry Styles' Together Together Tour and when it starts at Wembley Stadium in London.

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Harry Styles season is in session but what time does Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour start and end in London?

Ever since Harry Styles officially launched his Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally era earlier this year, people have been desperate to see him live. Playing 67 shows in seven locations, Harry's Together, Together Tour has already broken multiple music records and the show debuted to rave reviews in Amsterdam.

What time does Harry Styles come on stage and how long is he performing for though? Here's all the info that you need to know about the Together, Together Tour stage times. Whether you've got tickets or you're planning to watching a livestream, we're here to ensure you don't miss anything.

What time does Harry Styles go on stage at Wembley?

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

What time does Harry Styles' Together Together Tour start?

If you're going to see Harry Style's Together, Together Tour in London, it's worth arriving with plenty of time to spare because he's got the one and only Shania Twain supporting him at every date in Wembley. However, if you just want to see Harry perform, we advise arriving an hour before he's on stage at 20:45.

What time does Harry Styles' Together Together Tour end?

According to reports, Harry Style's Together, Together Tour in London is scheduled to last two hours with his shows ending at around 22:30. However, this could vary from concert to concert depending on the weather.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour times - London

Harry Styles is currently performing a total of 12 shows at Wembley Stadium in London, UK between June 12th and July 4th with Shania Twain supporting him. Harry's stage times in London are as follows:

  • Together Together Package: 14:30
  • Early Entry Packages: 16:15
  • Doors Open: 17:00
  • Shania Twain: 18:55
  • Harry Styles: 20:25
  • Show Ends: 22:25

If you are looking for a livestream link to watch the show live in the the US, Harry's performance should start at 15:25PM (ET) and 12:25PM (PT).

We will update this page if anything changes.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour times - Amsterdam
Harry Styles Together, Together Tour times - Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

Following his shows in London, Harry will perform four shows in São Paolo, Brazil. Fcuckers will be supporting and stage times are likely to be similar to those in London.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Together, Together Tour concert before they happen.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

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