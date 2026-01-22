Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA, Columbia Records

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour in 2026 - from presale codes and ticket prices to venues and support act information.

It's true. Harry Styles has announced his Together, Together Tour for his album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Ever since Harry Styles wrapped his record-breaking Love On Tour in 2023, fans have been desperate for him to head out on the road again. Over the past couple of years, Harry has kept out of the spotlight but he has now revealed that he's releasing his fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., on March 6th and going on tour in 2026.

What are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour dates, locations, ticket prices and presale codes? Here's how to get tickets and everything you need to know including the support acts for his global concert residency.

Harry Styles: Together, Together will include 50-dates and several surprise guests across seven cities. Picture: Harry Styles

When do Harry Styles Together, Together Tour tickets go on sale?

NEW YORK (Aug 26 - October 9): les: Together, Together' tickets takes place between January 28th and January 30th depending on where you intend to buy tickets. There will also be All sales times per country below.

SÃO PAULO: General on sale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 11am BRT.

General on sale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 11am BRT. MEXICO CITY: General on sale begins Thursday, January 29 at 11am CST.

General on sale begins Thursday, January 29 at 11am CST. AMSTERDAM: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am CET.

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am CET. LONDON: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am GMT.

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am GMT. NEW YORK(Aug 26 - October 9): General on sale begins Friday, January 30 for August 26th through October 9th shows.

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 for August 26th through October 9th shows. MELBOURNE: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am AEDT.

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am AEDT. SYDNEY: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 2pm AEDT

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 2pm AEDT NEW YORK (Oct 10-31 shows): General on sale begins Wednesday, February 4 for October 10th through October 31st shows.

Harry Styles tour dates: When is Harry Styles going on tour? Picture: Columbia

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates: When is Harry Styles going on tour?

Harry Styles is going on tour in 2026! As it stands, Harry Styles has announced the following dates for his tour:

Sat May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Sun May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Wed May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Fri May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Sat May 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Tue May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Fri Jun 12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Sat Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Wed Jun 17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Fri Jun 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Sat Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Tue Jun 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Fri Jul 17 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS ~

Fri Jul 31 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros #

Sat Aug 01 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros #

Wed Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Sep 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Sep 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Sep 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Sep 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Sep 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Oct 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Oct 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Oct 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Oct 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium ^^ @

Sat Nov 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium ^^ @

Sat Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium ! @

Sun Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium ! @

Support Key

^ Robyn

* Shania Twain

~ Fcukers

# Jorja Smith

+ Jamie xx

^^ Fousheé

! Skye Newman

Skye Newman @ Baby J

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour cities: Where will Harry Styles play?

For the time being, Harry Styles has announced 50 dates in residencies in seven cities across the world. In order, he will be performing in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

For Love On Tour, Harry performed 169 shows in Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania. It's possible he will announce more dates.

When do Harry Styles' tour tickets go on sale? Picture: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Prices for Harry Styles' new tour are yet to be revealed. However, for reference, tickets for his Love On Tour concerts cost between £50.65 and £326.30 at his final UK stadium shows.

With Harry's ever-growing popularity, it's possible that tickets will cost more this time. We should know full details as soon as the presale begins.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

As it stands, there are two options for Harry Styles' tour presale in Amsterdam, London, Melbourne and Sydney. First things first, you can get access if you preorder Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. from Harry's UK, EU or AU stores before Saturday, January 24 at 11:59PM local time to access.

Secondly, you can sign up for presale access by using Harry's no purchase necessary link. All you have to do is fill in your name, email, country and city and accept the terms and conditions.

As for New York, you must sign up at https://signup.ticketmaster.com/harrystyles by Sunday, January 25 at 11:59PM ET. No codes are needed.

There will also be an Amex Presale for select tour stops available for purchase starting Monday, January 26.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates: When is Harry Styles going on tour? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour support acts: Who is opening for him?

As mentioned above, Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, Skye Newman and Baby J will all be supporting Harry at various dates across his tour. Check out the support key above to find out where each artist will be playing. It's currently unclear if more names will be announced nearer the time.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour setlist: What songs will he play?

Harry Styles is yet to confirm what songs he will sing on his tour and we likely won't know until opening night. That being said, Harry tends to perform his most recent albums in full. In other words, expect a lot of Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. to feature as well his biggest hits and fan-fave tracks.

