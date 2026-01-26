Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

26 January 2026, 11:01 | Updated: 26 January 2026, 12:22

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed
Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles, Columbia
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How much are Harry Styles Together Together tour tickets? All the prices in the UK and beyond.

Want to see Harry Styles on tour? Well, it's best you know exactly how much his Together, Together Tour tickets cost.

On January 22nd, Harry Styles surprised fans by announcing that he will be heading on a 50 date world tour this year with shows in London, New York, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Sydney, São Palo and Mexico City. The news came shortly after Harry revealed this his fourth solo studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally drops March 6th.

Presales for Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour kick off today but what his Together, Together Tour ticket prices?

How much are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour tickets?

How much are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour tickets in the UK?

Harry Styles has officially unveiled his Together, Together Tour ticket prices in the UK. Excluding VIP packages, they cost between £44.10-£466.25. As well as front and left standing, general admission and seated tickets, Harry will have four in-stage pits named: KISS, DISCO, CIRCLE and SQUARE. Check out the prices below.

  • Level 1 and Level 5 seating: £44.10-£466.25
  • General Admission standing: £144.65
  • Front standing right: £198.95
  • Front standing left: £198.95
  • KISS pit: £279.45
  • DISCO pit: £279.45
  • CIRCLE pit: £279.45
  • SQUARE pit: £279.45

How much are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour VIP tickets in the UK?

As well as normal tickets, Harry is selling VIP packages that range from £468.85 to £725.45. All of Harry's VIP tickets that have been announced will be situated within the four in-stage pits named: KISS, DISCO, CIRCLE and SQUARE.

  • Together Package: £725.45
  • Kiss Package: £468.85

Harry's VIP Packages include a range of perks such as early entry, fast-pass access to the pop-up shop, a laminate, access to the pre-show VIP lounge with a drink token and a gift package.

How much are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour tickets in the UK?
How much are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour tickets in the UK? Picture: Getty

How much are Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour tickets in the US?

No information on US prices has been revealed just yet as the presales are yet to begin there.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

