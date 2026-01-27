Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

27 January 2026, 16:55 | Updated: 27 January 2026, 17:01

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues
Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues. Picture: Columbia, JMEnternational/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles is teaming up with multiple important charitable organisations as part of his Together, Together Tour.

Harry Styles has revealed that £1 from every Together, Together Tour ticket in the UK will go to LIVE’s grassroots levy.

It's no secret that Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour is about to be one of the biggest tours in recent memory. At first Harry announced that he would be performing 50 dates in seven major cities across the world but he has since added extra dates following overwhelming demand in the presale and the success of his new single 'Aperture'.

Harry isn't just going on tour though. He's using Together, Together as an opportunity to raise money for charity.

£1 from every Together, Together Tour ticket sold in the UK will be donated to LIVE Trust - an organisation dedicated to protecting, expanding and supporting grassroots music in the UK. LIVE work to keep small music venues open. In recent years, artists including Coldplay, Katy Perry and Sam Fender have all used to tours to support LIVE.

In a statement celebrating Harry's work, The Music Venue Trust wrote: “That £1 might feel small. But when artists at the top level step up, it unlocks serious, long-term support for the base that holds the whole live music ecosystem together. This model works. And it’s growing."

The Featured Artists Coalition have also praised Harry by writing: "Harry is helping provide essential support for artists, promoters and venues navigating some of the toughest conditions the live sector has ever faced."

As well as LIVE in the UK, Harry has teamed up with Choose Love globally. Choose Love is a responsive humanitarian organisation delivering critical aid to refugees and displaced people around the world. Harry has partnered with the charity for over 10 years now, helping provide food, shelter and education for those in need.

On top of that, Harry will be working with Head Count at his New York shows. Fans attending any date in Madison Square Garden can register to vote on site at HeadCount’s pop-up activation.

Finally, Harry is teaming up with Live Nation's Green Nation to reduce the tour’s environmental impact.

