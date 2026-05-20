Harry Styles tour rep issues statement over staging and explains 'freedom' concept

Harry Styles' tour rep explains his staging concept in statement. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS

By Katie Louise Smith

Harry's Together Together tour stage is designed so that fans can move around and dance freely in their pit sections.

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Harry Styles' Together Together Tour is now well underway with fans flocking to Amsterdam to see the star back on stage.

Harry's Together Together Tour stage is massive, spanning almost the entire floor of the stadium, with four large pit sections in the middle of the walkways. Given the incredible experiences fans had in the pit sections of Harry's Love On Tour, pit tickets were an absolute must for the fans who wanted to be up close and personal for Harry again.

Now, following fan concerns, his tour reps have shared a brief statement about the staging, explained the whole concept and reassured fans that their experience at the show is set to be a special one.

Harry Styles performs on the Together Together tour in Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

In a statement published by Variety, the reps for Harry's Together Together tour said: "The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle.

"That open, free-flowing floor experience has always been an essential part of Harry’s live shows.

"A small area of the staging in specific floor positions appears to have had a restricted sightline. Those areas are being reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible in compliance with all safety restrictions."

Harry Styles's Together Together tour stage is MASSIVE, spanning almost the entire stadium floor. Picture: Getty

As understandable as it is to want to be at the front of the pit sections in order to get a close-up view of Harry as he performs, tour reps have encouraged fans to move around and dance within their sections rather than staying put in one place for the entire show.

By standing further back in those pit sections, if you can, you will be able to see more. It all depends on how you want to experience the magic of the Together Together Tour!

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