Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

12 June 2026, 18:30 | Updated: 12 June 2026, 18:35

Harry Styles Tour setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far
Harry Styles Tour setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Harry Styles sing on his Together Together Tour? What are his surprise encore songs? Here's his latest Together Together Tour setlist at Wembley Stadium in London including any changes.

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Harry Styles is back on tour with an iconic new setlist but what songs does he sing on the Together, Together Tour at Wembley Stadium in London and what are his surprise encore songs? Scroll down to find out all the information.

Harry Styles is no stranger to putting together an incredible setlist. Ever since his first solo tour in 2017, Harry has wowed fans with the songs he's decided to include in his shows. From impeccable Fleetwood Mac covers ('The Chain') to unreleased bangers ('Medicine'), Harry never failed to give his audiences everything they want.

Now, Harry has four albums, all eyes are on his Together, Together Tour. Does he perform Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally in full? Will he sing any One Direction songs? What iconic deep cuts made the cut?

If you've seen his Amsterdam shows you'll already know setlist but there is also a surprise song every night.

What songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour?

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

How many songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour?

Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour show includes a total of 20 songs over the space of two hours. The epic show includes 10 songs from Harry's current album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally as well as a selection of his biggest hits and fan favourite deep cuts. There's also a surprise encore song Harry changes show to show.

Before taking to the stage, Elvis Presley's 1970 cover of Simon and Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' is played in the stadium.

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour setlist

  1. Are You Listening Yet?
  2. Golden
  3. Adore You
  4. Watermelon Sugar
  5. Music for a Sushi Restaurant
  6. Taste Back
  7. Coming Up Roses
  8. Fine Line
  9. American Girls
  10. Keep Driving
  11. Ready, Steady, Go!
  12. Dance No More
  13. Treat People With Kindness
  14. Pop
  15. Season 2 Weight Loss
  16. Carla's Song (with elements of 'Satellite')
  17. Aperture
  18. Suprise Encore Song*
  19. Sign of the Times
  20. As It Was

Harry has also sung 'Happy Birthday to You' to a lucky fan in the audience at multiple shows.

What surprise songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together, Together Tour?

Based on his shows so far, Harry Styles has been changing his 18th song from show to show. This is the first song Harry sings in his tour encore with a live orchestra before launching into 'Sign of the Times' and 'As It Was'.

As it stands, Harry's performed fan-favourite songs like 'Matilda', 'Love of My Life' and 'Cherry'.

  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 16) - 'Matilda'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 17) - 'Matilda'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 20) - 'Love of My Life'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 22) - 'Paint By Numbers'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 23) - 'Love of My Life'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 26) - 'Paint By Numbers'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 29) - 'Matilda'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 30) - 'Love of My Life'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (Jun 4) - 'The Waiting Game'
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (Jun 5) - 'Cherry'
  • London, UK (Jun 12) - TBC

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know each surprise encore song as and when Harry performs it.

How many songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour?
How many songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour? Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

What One Directions songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together, Together Tour?

In the past, Harry Styles has always sung One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' on tour. He's also included solo renditions of beloved songs like 'Stockholm Syndrome' in his setlists. However, this tour marks Harry's first tour without any covers of One Direction songs.

On top of that, fan favourite hits like 'Kiwi' and 'Late Night Talking' have also been axed in favour of Harry's new material. As for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Harry sings every song from the album except for 'The Waiting Game' and 'Paint by Numbers'.

Bookmark this page and we will let you know if Harry makes any changes on Night 3 on May 19th.

Will Harry Styles make any changes to his Together, Together Tour setlist?

As mentioned above, Harry Styles has been changing up his first encore song throughout his Amsterdam shows. It's currently unclear if he will keep doing this throughout the tour and if he will edit any other parts of the concert.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any changes Harry makes during the tour.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

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