Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order (LIVE UPDATES)

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

By Sam Prance

What songs does Harry Styles sing on his Together Together Tour? Here's his Together Together Tour setlist in Amsterdam in full.

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Harry Styles is back on tour with a new iconic setlist but what songs does he sing on the Together, Together Tour?

Harry Styles is no stranger to putting together an incredible setlist. Ever since his first solo tour in 2017, Harry has wowed fans with the songs he's decided to include in his shows. From impeccable Fleetwood Mac covers ('The Chain') to unreleased bangers ('Medicine'), Harry never failed to give his audiences everything they want.

Now, Harry has four albums, all eyes are on his Together, Together Tour to see what songs make the cut. Does he perform Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally in full? Which iconic deep cuts have been sacrificed? Will he sing any One Direction songs this tour? Scroll down to find out Harry's full Together, Together Tour setlist.

What songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour?

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

How many songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour?

Harry Styles' first Together, Together Tour show is happening in Amsterdam, Netherlands right now. The show is scheduled to last two hours and you can check out his setlist as it happens below.

Before taking to the stage, Simon and Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' was played in the stadium.

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour setlist

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Bookmark this page and we will keep updating it live every song Harry performs in Amsterdam.

How many songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour? Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Will Harry Styles make any changes to his Together, Together Tour setlist?

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour setlist is fixed or he intends to change it up as the tour progresses. We likely won't know more until Harry starts doing more shows and bringing it to more cities.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any changes Harry makes during the tour.

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