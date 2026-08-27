Harry Styles completely revamps Together Together Tour setlist for New York shows

Harry Styles Tour setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

By Sam Prance

What songs does Harry Styles sing on his Together Together Tour? What are his surprise songs? Here's his latest Together Together Tour setlist at MSG in New York which has been completely revamped.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles has officially brought his Together, Together Tour to Madison Square Garden in New York and the setlist is completely different to his previous shows. Scroll down to find out his new setlist and all of his surprise songs.

Harry Styles is no stranger to putting together an incredible setlist. Ever since his first solo tour in 2017, Harry has wowed fans with the songs he's decided to include in his shows. From impeccable Fleetwood Mac covers ('The Chain') to unreleased bangers ('Medicine'), Harry never failed to give his audiences everything they want.

Now Harry has four albums, all eyes are on his Together, Together Tour. Does he perform Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally in full? Does he sing any One Direction songs? What deep cuts made the cut? Here's Harry's full Together, Together Tour setlist in New York and how it differs to his original setlist in Amsterdam.

What songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour?

Harry Styles Together Together tour setlist and surprise songs revealed. Picture: Getty

How many songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour?

Harry Styles' latest Together, Together Tour show setlist in New York includes 20 songs over the space of two hours. The epic concert includes 11 songs from Harry's current album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally as well as a selection of his biggest hits and fan favourite deep cuts. 'Carolina', 'Cinema' and 'Kiwi' have been added.

Before taking to the stage, Elvis Presley's 1970 cover of Simon and Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' is played in the stadium and there's also a Dolly Parton tribute where he plays 'I Will Always Love You' before the encore.

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist in New York

'Dance No More' 'Carolina' 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' 'Cinema' 'Adore You' 'Watermelon Sugar' 'Taste Back' 'The Waiting Game' 'Satellite' 'Are You Listening Yet?' 'Ready, Steady, Go!' 'Pop' 'Season 2 Weight Loss' 'Kiwi' 'American Girls' 'As It Was' 'Carla's Song' 'Coming Up Roses' 'Sign of the Times' 'Aperture'

After 'Taste Back', Harry's backing singers perform a rendition of 'Sweet Creature'.

Harry Styles surprise songs on the Together Together tour. Picture: Getty

What was Harry Styles' original Together, Together Tour setlist?

As mentioned above, Harry completely revamped the Together, Together Tour setlist for his shows at Madison Square Garden In New York. Harry has now cut an orchestral interlude after 'Fine Line' where his band play arrangements of 'Night Changes', 'Falling' and 'History'.

He's also removed songs like 'Golden', 'Fine Line' and 'Keep Driving'.

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist in London

'Are You Listening Yet?' 'Golden' 'Adore You' 'Watermelon Sugar' 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' 'Taste Back' 'Coming Up Roses' 'Fine Line' 'American Girls' 'Keep Driving' 'Ready, Steady, Go!' 'Dance No More' 'Treat People With Kindness' 'Pop' 'Season 2 Weight Loss' 'Carla's Song' (with elements of 'Satellite') 'Aperture' Surprise Encore Song* 'Sign of the Times' 'As It Was'

What surprise songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together, Together Tour?

In his shows before New York, Harry Styles changed his 18th song from show to show. This is the first song Harry sings in the encore with a live orchestra before launching into 'Sign of the Times' and 'As It Was'.

It's unclear if Harry is continuing this trend in New York but here's the full list so far:

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 16) - 'Matilda'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 17) - 'Matilda'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 20) - 'Love of My Life'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 22) - 'Paint By Numbers'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 23) - 'Love of My Life'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 26) - 'Paint By Numbers'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 29) - 'Matilda'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 30) - 'Love of My Life'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (Jun 4) - 'The Waiting Game'

Amsterdam, Netherlands (Jun 5) - 'Cherry'

London, UK (Jun 12) - 'Little Freak'

London, UK (Jun 13) - 'Matilda'

London, UK (Jun 17) - 'Love of My Life'

London, UK (Jun 19) - 'Matilda'

London, UK (Jun 20) - 'Love of My Life'

London, UK (Jun 23) - 'Matilda'

London, UK (Jun 26) - 'Love of My Life'

London, UK (Jun 27) - 'Cherry'

London, UK (Jun 29) - 'Little Freak'

London, UK (July 1) - 'The Waiting Game'

London, UK (July 3) - 'Boyfriends'

London, UK (July 4) - 'Sweet Creature'

São Paolo, Brazil (July 17) - 'Matilda'

São Paolo, Brazil (July 18) - 'The Waiting Game'

São Paolo, Brazil (July 24) - 'Love of My Life' and 'Little Freak'

Mexico City, Mexico (July 31) - 'Love of My Life'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 1) - 'Matilda'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 4) - 'Boyfriends'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 7) - 'The Waiting Game'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 8) - 'Paint By Numbers'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 10) - 'Little Freak'

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know each surprise encore song as and when Harry performs it.

How many songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together Together Tour? Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

What One Direction songs does Harry Styles sing on the Together, Together Tour?

In the past, Harry Styles has always sung One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' on tour. He's also included solo renditions of beloved songs like 'Stockholm Syndrome' in his setlists. Harry doesn't sing any One Direction songs on the Together, Together Tour but he added an orchestral interlude with 'Night Changes' and 'History' in London.

Bookmark this page and we will let you know if Harry makes any changes.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

“Be ready to dance”: Harry Styles on album inspiration and how fans should prepare for tour | Capial

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.