How to sign up to Harry Styles' Together Together Tour presale

23 January 2026, 16:38

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When is Harry Styles' Together Together Tour presale? Here's how to access the Amex presale and Artist presale.

Harry Styles has released tour presale details after announcing his new 50 date international Together, Together Tour.

On January 15th, Harry Styles broke the internet after finally unveiling the artwork, title and release date of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Executive produced by Harry's close friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. is 12 tracks long and it marks Harry's first release since 2022.

Harry has now revealed that he's officially heading out on the road in a 2026 tour titled the Together, Together Tour and there will be an Amex presale and and Artist presale. However, the presales vary depending on where you live.

Find out Harry's Together, Together Tour presale dates and how to sign up in the UK, US, Europe and Australia.

When is Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Amex presale?

One way that fans can access tickets to Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour is via the Amex presale. To do this, you need to be an Amex card member. When the Amex presale begins, select Amex Presale Tickets as a ticket type and then make sure that you purchase the text with an official American Express card.

The Amex presale is available for dates in the US, UK, Europe and Australia.

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Amex presale London

  • Jun 12, 13: Monday, Jan 26 at 11AM GMT
  • Jun 17, 19: Monday, Jan 26 at 2PM GMT
  • June 20, 23: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 11PM GMT

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Amex presale New York

  • Aug 26, 28, 29 + Sep 2, 4: Monday, Jan 26 at 11AM ET
  • Sep 5, 9, 11, 12, 16: Monday, Jan 26 at 2PM ET
  • Sep 18, 19, 23, 25, 26: Wednesday, Jan 28 at 11AM ET
  • Sep 30 + Oct 2, 3, 7, 9: Wednesday, Jan 28 at 2PM ET
  • Oct 10, 14, 16, 17, 21: Monday, Feb 2 at 11AM ET
  • Oct 23, 24, 28, 30, 31: Monday, Feb 2 at 2PM ET

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Amex presale Amsterdam

  • May 16, 17: Monday, Jan 26 at 11AM CET
  • May 20, 22: Monday, Jan 26 at 2PM CET
  • May 23, 26: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 11AM CET

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Amex presale Melbourne

  • Nov 27, 28: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 11AM AEDT

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Amex presale Sydney

  • Dec 12, 13: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 2PM AEDT
When is Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Artist presale?

Fans in the UK, Europe and Australia can access Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Artist presale by preordering a copy of Harry's new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. by 11:59pm GMT on Saturday January 24. There's also a no purchase necessary presale form that you can fill in instead of preordering the album.

If you purchase an album or register via the form, you will receive an email on Sunday January 25 by 6pm containing your presale code, a link to the presale and details of the tour.

As for fans in the US, Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Artist presale is only available via Ticketmaster. You have to sign into your official Ticketmaster account, visit the presale page, choose up to five dates and then tap sign up before 12PM on January 24.

Fans will then receive an email the day before the Artist presale with a link to access the presale.

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Artist presale London

  • Jun 12, 13: Monday, Jan 26 at 11AM GMT
  • Jun 17, 19: Monday, Jan 26 at 2PM GMT
  • June 20, 23: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 11PM GMT

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Artist presale New York

  • Aug 26, 28, 29 + Sep 2, 4: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 11AM ET
  • Sep 5, 9, 11, 12, 16: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 2PM ET
  • Sep 18, 19, 23, 25, 26: Thursday, Jan 28 at 11AM ET
  • Sep 30 + Oct 2, 3, 7, 9: Thursday, Jan 28 at 2PM ET
  • Oct 10, 14, 16, 17, 21: Tuesday, Feb 3 at 11AM ET
  • Oct 23, 24, 28, 30, 31: Tuesday, Feb 3 at 2PM ET

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Artist presale Amsterdam

  • May 16, 17: Monday, Jan 26 at 11AM CET
  • May 20, 22: Monday, Jan 26 at 2PM CET
  • May 23, 26: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 11AM CET

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Artist presale Melbourne

  • Nov 27, 28: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 11AM AEDT

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour Artist presale Sydney

  • Dec 12, 13: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 2PM AEDT
When is Harry Styles' Together Together Tour general sale?

If you don't manage to get tickets for Harry Styles' Together Together Tour in the presales, you will be able to try out for them in the general sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or directly from Harry's concert venues.

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour general on sale London

  • Jun 12, 13: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM GMT
  • Jun 17, 19: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM GMT
  • June 20, 23: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM GMT

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour general on sale New York

  • Aug 26, 28, 29 + Sep 2, 4: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM ET
  • Sep 5, 9, 11, 12, 16: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM ET
  • Sep 18, 19, 23, 25, 26: Friday, Jan 30 at 2PM ET
  • Sep 30 + Oct 2, 3, 7, 9: Friday, Jan 30 at 2PM ET
  • Oct 10, 14, 16, 17, 21: Wednesday, Feb 4 at 11AM ET
  • Oct 23, 24, 28, 30, 31: Tuesday, Feb 3 at 11AM ET

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour general on sale Amsterdam

  • May 16, 17: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM CET
  • May 20, 22: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM CET
  • May 23, 26: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM CET

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour general on sale Melbourne

  • Nov 27, 28: Friday, Jan 30 at 11AM AEDT

Harry Styles' Together Together Tour general on sale Sydney

  • Dec 12, 13: Friday, Jan 30 at 2PM AEDT

Where is Harry Styles going on tour?

As it stands, Harry Styles has announced 50 Together, Together Tour dates. He is going on tour between May 16th and December 30th this year in Amsterdam, London, New York, São Paolo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

