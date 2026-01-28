Harry Styles hints at more Together, Together tour dates and cities in 2027

28 January 2026

Is Harry Styles' Together, Together tour coming to LA? Here's what he's said
Is Harry Styles' Together, Together tour coming to LA? Here's what he's said. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Harry Styles bring his Together, Together Tour to LA? Here's what he's said about future dates in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, Asia and across the world.

Want to see Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour but he hasn't announced dates in your city? You might be in luck.

Ever since Harry Styles wrapped his Love On Tour in 2023, fans have been desperate to see him in concert again and now he's answered our prayers. On January 22nd, Harry announced that he will be launching his Together, Together Tour in May this year and he's currently announced 60 dates in cities like London, New York and Mexico City.

Will Harry Styles be announcing any more cities though? What about LA? The 31-year-old has just teased that there could be even more concert dates for fans to look forward to in other places around the world in 2027.

While Harry's performing an amazing 60 dates in 2026, fans were intrigued to see that he has only announced seven tour stops. Instead of opting for an extensive global tour, Harry will be doing major stadium and arena residencies in Amsterdam, London, Mexico City, São Paolo, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

As a result, some fans have been holding out hope that dates in LA, Asia and other UK cities like Cardiff, Manchester and Edinburgh could still be in the works. While extra dates have already been added to Harry's Together, Together Tour in 2026, no other cities have been added.

Promoting his new single 'Aperture', Harry Styles appeared on Bru On The Radio and it wasn't long before the host pointed out that Harry is doing 30 dates in New York at Madison Square Garden but nothing on the East Coast.

When asked if Harry plans to bring the tour to LA, Harry smiled cheekily and said: "Yeah, maybe."

He then added: "I think we'll go one year at a time. Do this year first. We'll see."

As a result, fans are now convinced that Harry's "one year at a time" comment means that future Together, Together Tour dates and cities are in store for 2027.

What do you think? Will Harry extend the Together, Together Tour?

