Harry Styles announces free ticket sign up for fans to fly to Together Together tour shows

24 April 2026, 20:37

Harry Styles teams up with American Express to fly fans without tickets to Together Together shows
Harry Styles teams up with American Express to fly fans without tickets to Together Together shows. Picture: Getty, Harry Styles
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

One lucky fan and a guest will win two tickets alongside flights and accommodation for one of Harry's Together Together Tour shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Didn't get tickets to Harry Styles' Together Together Tour? Don't worry... the man himself might be about to hook you up (and fly you to the concert too!)

Yep, our good friend Hazza has partnered with American Express to launch the 'We Belong Together, Together Campaign' which will whisk select fans away to one of the locations he's set to play in this summer so they can experience his tour residency first hand.

"Together, Together has always been about more than just the music," Harry's website reads. "It’s about the feeling in the room when the lights go down, reaching for someone’s hand during your favourite song, thousands of voices coming together as one."

So, how do you get involved? How do you get tickets and which cities can you fly to? Here's everything we so far.

Harry Styles is set tour 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' this summer
Harry Styles is set tour 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' this summer. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles' We Belong Together Together campaign?

Harry's We Belong Together, Together Campaign is in partnership with American Express.

For each city on the tour, fans from select locations around the world who may not have been able to secure tickets will be flown in "to share in the experience with a friend they feel embodies Together, Together."

All you have to do is sign up and if you're selected, you'll be flown out to see Harry on tour!

How do you get We Belong Together Together tickets for Harry Styles' tour?

Fans wanting to be in with a chance to get tickets will have to sign up on Harry's website, or via this link.

Fill out the form with all the relevant details and then write who you'd want to take with you and how they embody Harry's 'TOGETHER, TOGETHER' vibes.

There is also a limit of one entry per person and the site clearly states that all additional entries will be disqualified.

Based on the sign up page it looks like your current location will determine which other city you'll be able to apply for tickets for. For example, the UK sign up sheet only lists Amsterdam as an option.

Sadly, it's not available to everyone either. Some fans across the world have already reported that they are unable to sign up due to their location.

How to sign up to win Harry Styles' tour tickets for free
How to sign up to win Harry Styles' tour tickets for free. Picture: harrystyles.com

How much are Harry Styles' We Belong Together Together tickets?

They're free! As Harry's UK website states, the prize for the winning fan "includes 2 tickets to Together, Together in Amsterdam, economy airfare, and standard hotel accommodations (room rate & taxes only) for winner and guest."

Only one lucky person will win though so if you and your mates are feeling lucky, submit your details and start manifesting a night with Harry!

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Creamfields returns with a huge lineup in 2026

Creamfields 2026 lineup, tickets and all the info

Events

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? All the info on potential You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tour dates and presale codes

Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? Ticket prices, presale codes, date, cities, setlist and more
Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song he performs in order

Justin Bieber Coachella setlist: Every song in weekend 2 including new YouTube section

Justin Bieber surprises Billie Eilish by making her his 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella

Justin Bieber surprises Billie Eilish by making her his 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella
How much was Justin Bieber paid for Coachella? His full salary explained

How much was Justin Bieber paid for Coachella? His full salary explained

Hot On Capital

I'm A Celebrity stars storm off set as the live final is thrown into chaos

I'm A Celebrity stars storm off set as live final is thrown into chaos

TV & Film

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas wins South Africa series

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas crowned winner of second all star series

TV & Film

David Haye and Adam Thomas' feud continued during the live final

I'm A Celeb's David Haye heckles Adam Thomas over "traumatic" unaired scenes during live final

TV & Film

I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard explains why she isn't at the live final

Why I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard isn't at the live final

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity South Africa live final

What time is the I'm A Celebrity South Africa final? Part 2 & how to vote explained

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Sam "hurt" by unseen footage of Chris

MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking unseen footage has viewers saying Sam 'dodged a bullet'

TV & Film

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

I'm A Celeb's David Haye after the jungle and the rest of the cast

I'm A Celeb South Africa campmate reveals how much they were paid per day

TV & Film

I'm A Celebrity's David Haye has shared a shocking response to Adam Thomas being in therapy

I'm A Celebrity fans appalled by David Haye's response to Adam Thomas being in therapy

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia during a Commitment Ceremony and Gia during Feedback Week

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal real reason they walk out in unseen diary cam footage

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris during Feedback Week.

MAFS Australia's Sam reveals unaired conversations with Chris during "frustrating" feedback week

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny clash over her behaviour during the screenshot scandal

MAFS Australia's Bec breaks down after clashing with husband Danny over "disgusting" texts

TV & Film

Chloe Cherry addresses Cassie's storyline in Euphoria season 3 after backlash and criticism

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry weighs in on Cassie's controversial storyline in season 3

TV & Film

Beverley Callard has declared she will "beat" cancer

I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard reveals emotional exit was "the start" of her cancer battle

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Stella and with Filip at the fish Commitment Ceremony.

MAFS Australia’s Stella defends vasectomy comment with heartbreaking admission

TV & Film

I'm A Celebrity's Jimmy Bullard reportedly at risk of loosing money after Adam Thomas row

I'm A Celeb's Jimmy Bullard reportedly at risk of losing money after Adam Thomas row

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Gia and Danny pictured during Feedback Week.

MAFS Australia's Gia explosive diary cam footage reveals real reason she refused date with Danny

TV & Film

MAFS couple David and Alissa react to Bec's 'disgusting' screenshots

MAFS Australia's Alissa has a theory about "disgusting" Bec screenshot drama

TV & Film

Love Island's Dami Hope opening up on of Indiyah Polack split on the We Need To Talk podcast

Love Island's Dami Hope reveals exact timeline of Indiyah Polack cheating scandal

Love Island

Married At First Sight groom Danny Hewitt is being called out by TV show hosts

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt's unexpected off-air behaviour revealed

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae