Harry Styles announces free ticket sign up for fans to fly to Together Together tour shows

Harry Styles teams up with American Express to fly fans without tickets to Together Together shows. Picture: Getty, Harry Styles

By Katie Louise Smith

One lucky fan and a guest will win two tickets alongside flights and accommodation for one of Harry's Together Together Tour shows.

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Didn't get tickets to Harry Styles' Together Together Tour? Don't worry... the man himself might be about to hook you up (and fly you to the concert too!)

Yep, our good friend Hazza has partnered with American Express to launch the 'We Belong Together, Together Campaign' which will whisk select fans away to one of the locations he's set to play in this summer so they can experience his tour residency first hand.

"Together, Together has always been about more than just the music," Harry's website reads. "It’s about the feeling in the room when the lights go down, reaching for someone’s hand during your favourite song, thousands of voices coming together as one."

So, how do you get involved? How do you get tickets and which cities can you fly to? Here's everything we so far.

Harry Styles is set tour 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' this summer. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles' We Belong Together Together campaign?

Harry's We Belong Together, Together Campaign is in partnership with American Express.

For each city on the tour, fans from select locations around the world who may not have been able to secure tickets will be flown in "to share in the experience with a friend they feel embodies Together, Together."

All you have to do is sign up and if you're selected, you'll be flown out to see Harry on tour!

How do you get We Belong Together Together tickets for Harry Styles' tour?

Fans wanting to be in with a chance to get tickets will have to sign up on Harry's website, or via this link.

Fill out the form with all the relevant details and then write who you'd want to take with you and how they embody Harry's 'TOGETHER, TOGETHER' vibes.

There is also a limit of one entry per person and the site clearly states that all additional entries will be disqualified.

Based on the sign up page it looks like your current location will determine which other city you'll be able to apply for tickets for. For example, the UK sign up sheet only lists Amsterdam as an option.

Sadly, it's not available to everyone either. Some fans across the world have already reported that they are unable to sign up due to their location.

How to sign up to win Harry Styles' tour tickets for free. Picture: harrystyles.com

How much are Harry Styles' We Belong Together Together tickets?

They're free! As Harry's UK website states, the prize for the winning fan "includes 2 tickets to Together, Together in Amsterdam, economy airfare, and standard hotel accommodations (room rate & taxes only) for winner and guest."

Only one lucky person will win though so if you and your mates are feeling lucky, submit your details and start manifesting a night with Harry!

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