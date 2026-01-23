Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour. Picture: Capital, Columbia

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles also delivered a heartfelt message to his fans over their support for his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles has officially announced a brand new world tour and now he has revealed what he wants fans to wear.

Ahead of releasing his brand new single 'Aperture', Harry revealed that he will be going a 50 date international tour with residencies in seven cities across the world. The Together, Together Tour kicks off in Amsterdam in May and ends in Sydney in December with six nights at Wembley Stadium and 30 nights at Madison Square Garden.

So what can fans expect from Harry's tour? Well the 31-year-old has now exclusively revealed to Capital that the official Together, Together Tour dress code is completely different to what people wore for Love On Tour.

Watch Harry Styles' interview with Capital Breakfast on Global Player or on Capital's YouTube right now.

Click the image to watch Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

Appearing on Capital Breakfast, our very own Jordan North asked Harry what he wants fans to wear to the Together, Together Tour after they rocked feather boas for his last concert extravaganza...Harry's answer may surprise you.

Speaking candidly, Harry teased that anything goes: "I just want them to come ready to dance. I want them to come ready to be with their friends, close their eyes, open their eyes, dance, let it go and be whatever and whoever they are in that moment. And I think it’s going to be fun and I’ll be right there with them."

In other words, there's no set aesthetic for fans this era. Harry just wants people to come together and dance.

Harry Styles is performing six nights at Wembley on his Together Together Tour. Picture: Columbia

At start of the interview, Harry also delivered a heartfelt message to fans for their support after he announced his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Harry said: "I feel so grateful [for] the energy they've brought to putting music out. When you take a step away from everything, I never assume people are going to stay interested."

He added: "The world moves very fast and coming back and announcing the album, I've felt showered with love."

Watch Harry Styles' interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

Read all the latest Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.