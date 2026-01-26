Harry Styles announces extra Together, Together Tour dates following overwhelming demand

Harry Styles announces extra Together, Together Tour dates following overwhelming demand. Picture: Columbia, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

How many Together, Together Tour dates is Harry Styles playing? All the new dates and when tickets go on sale.

If you didn't get Harry Styles tickets, don't give up just yet. Harry has announced new Together, Together Tour dates.

It's no secret that the demand to see Harry Styles live is next level. The 31-year-old's Love On Tour experience ranks as one of the Top 10 highest grossing tours of all time and his Together, Together Tour looks set to be even bigger. Announced on January 22nd, the tour will see Harry perform arena/stadium residencies in seven major cities.

Presales for Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour are currently underway with over 400,000 fans queuing for some dates. Now, Harry has added extra tour dates so that more fans have a chance at getting their hands on tickets.

When do Harry Styles' new tickets go on sale?

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour extra dates: When is Harry Styles going on tour?

Harry Styles originally announced that he would be playing 50 dates in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. However, there's been so much interest in tickets in the presale alone that Harry has now announced new dates in Amsterdam and London. Harry is now playing 54 shows in total.

Scroll down to see all the dates. Extra dates are marked in bold.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates

Sat May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sun May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Wed May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sat May 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri May 29 - Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sat May 30 - Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri Jun 12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Sat Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Wed Jun 17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Fri Jun 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Sat Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Tue Jun 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Fri Jun 26 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Sat Jun 27 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Fri Jul 17 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS

Fri Jul 31 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat Aug 01 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Wed Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Sat Nov 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Sat Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

Sun Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

In his official press release, Harry has confirmed that no extra cities will be announced for his 2026 shows. However, it's possible that more dates will still be announced.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Harry announces more dates.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour extra dates: When is Harry Styles going on tour? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

When do Harry Styles' new Together, Together Tour dates go on sale?

There will be no Artist presale for Harry's new Together, Together Tour dates. If you have a presale code from buying Harry's album in advance you will have to wait to take part in the general sale. However, you can purchase tickets to Harry's extra dates early in an Amex presale that takes place on January 27th.

Amex presale : Tuesday, Jan 27 at 2PM (Local Time)

: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 2PM (Local Time) General on sale: Friday, Jan 30 at 2PM (Local Time)

Visit Harry's Together, Together Tour page to find all the links you need for the dates you want to attend.

May the odds be ever in your favour!

