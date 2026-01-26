Harry Styles announces extra Together, Together Tour dates following overwhelming demand
26 January 2026, 15:50 | Updated: 26 January 2026, 16:05
How many Together, Together Tour dates is Harry Styles playing? All the new dates and when tickets go on sale.
If you didn't get Harry Styles tickets, don't give up just yet. Harry has announced new Together, Together Tour dates.
It's no secret that the demand to see Harry Styles live is next level. The 31-year-old's Love On Tour experience ranks as one of the Top 10 highest grossing tours of all time and his Together, Together Tour looks set to be even bigger. Announced on January 22nd, the tour will see Harry perform arena/stadium residencies in seven major cities.
Presales for Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour are currently underway with over 400,000 fans queuing for some dates. Now, Harry has added extra tour dates so that more fans have a chance at getting their hands on tickets.
When do Harry Styles' new tickets go on sale?
Harry Styles Together, Together Tour extra dates: When is Harry Styles going on tour?
Harry Styles originally announced that he would be playing 50 dates in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. However, there's been so much interest in tickets in the presale alone that Harry has now announced new dates in Amsterdam and London. Harry is now playing 54 shows in total.
Scroll down to see all the dates. Extra dates are marked in bold.
Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates
- Sat May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Sun May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Wed May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Fri May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Sat May 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Tue May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Fri May 29 - Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Sat May 30 - Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Fri Jun 12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Sat Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Wed Jun 17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Fri Jun 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Sat Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Tue Jun 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Fri Jun 26 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Sat Jun 27 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
- Fri Jul 17 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS
- Fri Jul 31 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- Sat Aug 01 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- Wed Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Sep 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Sep 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Sep 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Sep 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Sep 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Sep 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Sep 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Oct 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Oct 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Oct 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Oct 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Oct 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Oct 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Oct 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Oct 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Oct 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Oct 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Oct 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
- Sat Nov 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
- Sat Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
- Sun Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
In his official press release, Harry has confirmed that no extra cities will be announced for his 2026 shows. However, it's possible that more dates will still be announced.
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Harry announces more dates.
When do Harry Styles' new Together, Together Tour dates go on sale?
There will be no Artist presale for Harry's new Together, Together Tour dates. If you have a presale code from buying Harry's album in advance you will have to wait to take part in the general sale. However, you can purchase tickets to Harry's extra dates early in an Amex presale that takes place on January 27th.
- Amex presale: Tuesday, Jan 27 at 2PM (Local Time)
- General on sale: Friday, Jan 30 at 2PM (Local Time)
Visit Harry's Together, Together Tour page to find all the links you need for the dates you want to attend.
May the odds be ever in your favour!
