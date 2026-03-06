Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics

Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

What are Harry Styles' 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics about? Here's what he's said about the song.

Harry Styles has opened up about the meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics and why he chose that title.

As soon as Harry Styles announced his Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally tracklist, fans have been desperate to find out exactly what each of the songs are about. From 'American Girls' and 'Carla's Song' to 'Ready, Steady, Go!' and 'Coming Up Roses', every title sounds like a Harry Styles classic and now he's revealed what they mean.

One title that caught fans' attention is 'Season 2 Weight Loss' and the meaning behind the song may surprise you.

Discussing the song with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Harry said: "It's like when there's like a Netflix show and then it blows up and everyone comes back in the second season, everyone's got a nutritionist and everyone's got a trainer and everyone suddenly looks amazing. Yeah. Season 2 weight loss."

Explaining it further, Harry added: "So, it's like this idea of just coming back as like returning as like this is the same character, but suddenly he has cheekbones. He has cheekbones. And that was that was what it was for me is like I felt like I was coming back as like a stronger version of myself."

Harry Styles at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the song's chorus Harry sings: Hoping you will love me now / Holding, holding out / Hoping you will love me now / Do you love me now? Do you? Do you? It's unclear if Harry is referring to a romantic relationship or his relationship with the general public.

In the song's verse, Harry adds: It's kinda sad, but there's something I know / Too many things for you to analyze / Stinging and swinging with your eyes closed / The light come in once in a while.

We'll update you if and when Harry discusses the song in further depth.

Harry Styles - 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics

INTRO

How do you feel safe if you catchin' that cool?

You gotta sit yourself down sometimes

It's hard to tell when my thoughts are my own

And the old hair gets harder to hold

REFRAIN

Uh, huh, uh, huh, huh

Uh, huh, uh, huh, huh

Uh, huh, uh, huh, huh

You gotta sit yourself down sometimes

CHORUS

Holding, holding out

Hoping you will love me now

Holding, holding out

Hoping you will love me now

Do you love me now? Do you? Do you?

Do I let you down?

Holding, holding out

Hoping love will come around

VERSE

It's kinda sad, but there's something I know

Too many things for you to analyze

Stinging and swinging with your eyes closed

The light come in once in a while

REFRAIN

Uh, huh, uh, huh, huh

You gotta sit yourself down sometimes

CHORUS

Holding, holding out

Hoping you will love me now

Holding, holding out

Hoping you will love me now

Do you love me now? Do you? Do you?

Do I lеt you down?

Holding, holding out

Hoping love will come around

BRIDGE

You couldn't leavе with you in my arms

Nothing now

You're a piece of nothing at all

Do you love me now? (Love me now)

Do you love me now? (Love me now)

Do you love me now? (Love me now)

You gotta sit yourself down sometimes

CHORUS

Holding, holding out

Hoping you will love me now

Holding, holding out

Hoping you will love me now

Love me now (Do you love me now? Do you?)

Love me now (Do you?)

Do I let you down?

Holding, holding out

Hoping love will come around

OUTRO

You couldn't be here

Nothing now

You're a piece of nothing at all

