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10 September 2026, 13:22 | Updated: 10 September 2026, 13:24
Harry Styles is announcing new 2027 tour dates but he's revealed that his career will change after that.
Harries assemble! Harry Styles has just issued a statement about his 2027 tour dates and what he intends to do next.
It's no secret that 2026 has been a huge year for Harry Styles. Not only did he release his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally but he also launched a record-breaking world tour. Together, Together has seen Harry visit cities like Amsterdam, London and New York and fans have been desperate for him to add more dates.
Now, Harry has confirmed that he is extending the tour in 2027 but he's also revealed that his career will be changing after the tour leading fans to worry that he is quitting music. So is he retiring? Here's what he's said about his future.
In an official email to fans, titled "A message from Harry", Harry has got candid about the next stage of his career. In it, Harry says: "Being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you."
Referencing his new tour dates, he adds: "Tomorrow’s announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together. After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out."
You can read Harry's message in full below.
Harry saying he "doesn't know what comes next" for him has led some fans to worry that he is retiring but he never mentions actually quitting music. Based on what he's said, it seems likely that he intends to take a long break post Together Together and likely won't tour for a while, similar to the break he took after Love On Tour.
It's also possible that Harry wants to explore career paths outside of being an artist.
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Harry says anything else.
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