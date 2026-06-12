Harry Styles pop-up store opening times, merch prices, location and more

12 June 2026, 12:17 | Updated: 12 June 2026, 12:18

Harry Styles London pop-up store opening times, merch prices, location and more
Harry Styles London pop-up store opening times, merch prices, location and more. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Where is Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour pop-up store in London? When is it open? What merch can you buy? All the information you need in one place including the address and opening hours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harries assemble! Harry Styles Together, Together Tour has finally arrived in London and he's opened a pop-up store so fans can get their hands on merch whether they've got tickets to see him at Wembley Stadium or not.

On May 16th, Harry Styles started his Together, Together Tour in Amsterdam to rave reviews. Over the course of two hours, Harry treats fans to a selection of his biggest hits, fan fave deep cuts and tracks from his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. If that weren't enough, Harry also has a surprise encore section too.

Today (June 12th), Harry starts the London leg of his Together, Together Tour and, if you want to avoid lines to get merch at the venue, there's another way to get your hands on all the Harry Styles merch you could want.

Where is Harry Styles' London pop-up store?
Where is Harry Styles' London pop-up store? Picture: Capital Buzz

Where is Harry Styles' London pop-up store?

Via his official website, Harry has confirmed that he is opening a Together, Together pop-up store at Borough Yards, Arch 215, 18 Stoney Street, London, SE1 9AD.

Borough Yards is a short walk from London Bridge station, which is the closest tube stop... it'll take you 2 minutes to walk from there.

And you don't need a ticket to Harry's show to enter either!

When is Harry Styles' London pop-up store open?

Harry Styles' London pop-up store will be open between June 11th and July 5th. However, it will be closed on June 15th, 16th and 22nd.

As for hours, it's open from 12PM to 7PM each day but American Express members will have early access from 11AM.

Check out the full list of opening hours below.

When is Harry Styles' London pop-up store open?
When is Harry Styles' London pop-up store open? Picture: Harry Styles

What merch is at Harry Styles' London pop-up? How much does it cost?

Harry is selling a whole range of merch at his London pop-up including long sleeve tops, tees, socks, scarves, hats, posters, bags, keychains, jerseys, hoodies and physical copies of Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.

  • Hoodies - £80
  • Crew Jerseys - £70
  • London Long Sleeve - £50
  • Tees - £40
  • Hats - £30-35
  • Poster £30
  • Totes - £30
  • Scarf - £25
  • Utility Bag - £20
  • Socks - £15
  • Keychains - £10-15

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Olivia Rodrigo explains "miserable" meaning behind her Stupid Song lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo explains "miserable" meaning behind her Stupid Song lyrics

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'expectations' lyrics about? The brutal meaning explained

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Expectations lyrics about? The brutal meaning explained

Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage?

Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage at Wembley?
Olivia Rodrigo Cigarette Smoke lyrics meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo calls out her ex in heartbreaking Cigarette Smoke lyrics

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's My Way lyrics about? The savage meaning explained

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's My Way lyrics about? The savage meaning explained

Hot On Capital

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island

What are Olivia Rodrigo's U + Me = <3 lyrics about? The romantic meaning explained

What are Olivia Rodrigo's U + Me = <3 lyrics about? The romantic meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo Maggots for Brains lyrics meaning

Olivia Rodrigo explains deeper meaning behind her Maggots for Brains lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo The Cure lyrics meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo explains true meaning behind her The Cure lyrics

Love Island's Samraj Toor promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Samraj’s famous uncle has been revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald promo image and pictured in 2016.

Love Island's Sean's dramatic transformation revealed in resurfaced photos

Love Island

Olivia Rodrigo Drop Dead lyrics meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo explains real meaning behind her 'Drop Dead' lyrics

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

Love Island

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island

Every Year After actor Michael Bradway's age, height, past roles, fiancée and more

Every Year After actor Michael Bradway's age, height, past roles, fiancée and more

TV & Film

Love Island's George Knight promo image and pictured with Robyn Langton in the villa.

Love Island's George and Robyn address rekindling their romance after shock dumping

Love Island

Here's what time Olivia Rodrigo's album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love comes out

Here's what time Olivia Rodrigo's album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love comes out
Love Island's Ellie Chadwick promo image and pictured in the villa.

Why does Love Island's Ellie carry a bag? Viewers are all saying the same thing

Love Island

Love Island bombshell Tommy Murphy's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Murphy: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island

Love Island's Aidan Murphy and Kavan Murphy pictured together and hugging.

Love Island's Aidan and Kavan given warning over their villa behaviour

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Simba

Love Island's Simba: Age, job, height, previous dating show, football team & where he's from

Love Island

Every Year After season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Every Year After season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

David Harbour breaks silence on Lily Allen's West End Girl

David Harbour breaks silence on Lily Allen's West End Girl

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae