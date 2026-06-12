Harry Styles pop-up store opening times, merch prices, location and more

Harry Styles London pop-up store opening times, merch prices, location and more. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Where is Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour pop-up store in London? When is it open? What merch can you buy? All the information you need in one place including the address and opening hours.

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Harries assemble! Harry Styles Together, Together Tour has finally arrived in London and he's opened a pop-up store so fans can get their hands on merch whether they've got tickets to see him at Wembley Stadium or not.

On May 16th, Harry Styles started his Together, Together Tour in Amsterdam to rave reviews. Over the course of two hours, Harry treats fans to a selection of his biggest hits, fan fave deep cuts and tracks from his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. If that weren't enough, Harry also has a surprise encore section too.

Today (June 12th), Harry starts the London leg of his Together, Together Tour and, if you want to avoid lines to get merch at the venue, there's another way to get your hands on all the Harry Styles merch you could want.

Where is Harry Styles' London pop-up store? Picture: Capital Buzz

Where is Harry Styles' London pop-up store?

Via his official website, Harry has confirmed that he is opening a Together, Together pop-up store at Borough Yards, Arch 215, 18 Stoney Street, London, SE1 9AD.

Borough Yards is a short walk from London Bridge station, which is the closest tube stop... it'll take you 2 minutes to walk from there.

And you don't need a ticket to Harry's show to enter either!

When is Harry Styles' London pop-up store open?

Harry Styles' London pop-up store will be open between June 11th and July 5th. However, it will be closed on June 15th, 16th and 22nd.

As for hours, it's open from 12PM to 7PM each day but American Express members will have early access from 11AM.

Check out the full list of opening hours below.

When is Harry Styles' London pop-up store open? Picture: Harry Styles

What merch is at Harry Styles' London pop-up? How much does it cost?

Harry is selling a whole range of merch at his London pop-up including long sleeve tops, tees, socks, scarves, hats, posters, bags, keychains, jerseys, hoodies and physical copies of Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.

Hoodies - £80

- £80 Crew Jerseys - £70

- £70 London Long Sleeve - £50

- £50 Tees - £40

- £40 Hats - £30-35

- £30-35 Poster £30

£30 Totes - £30

- £30 Scarf - £25

- £25 Utility Bag - £20

- £20 Socks - £15

- £15 Keychains - £10-15

🇬🇧 Harry’s Together, Together pop-up merch in London



• = pop-up exclusive pic.twitter.com/WGmoYJy78K — HSNews2 (@HS_News_2) June 11, 2026

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