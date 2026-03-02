Harry Styles pop up store locations and opening times

On Air Now
2 March 2026, 17:05
Harry Styles has announced pop-up shops worldwide ahead of his album release this week. Here's everything we know.
To those who celebrate, happy Harry Styles week! After an epic live performance of 'Aperture' at the BRIT Awards this past weekend, Harry has now announced a long list of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. pop-up shops for fans around the world.
After a three year hiatus, Harry is officially back in full swing. He's being kept busy with the release of his new album, a special 'One Night Only' performance in Manchester on March 6th (album release day), and the Together, Together Tour kicking off in mid-May.
And just when fans thought the excitement couldn’t get any higher, Harry has taken to social media to reveal that pop-up shops will be opening in major cities worldwide, giving fans another way to celebrate his return.
The official announcement was made on Harry's, 'Harry Styles HQ account' account. The caption didn't reveal much, it simply read: "KATTDO Pop-Ups. Opening March 6. Details to come."
No specific opening time was shared but with them launching on Friday we shouldn't have to wait long to find out more.
The major cities confirmed as pop-up locations include:
At the moment, it’s unknown what will be available at the pop-up shops. However, we can assume that his new merch will be on offer to fans, as vinyls and cameras are already available for pre-order on his website.
The last time Harry did a pop-up was for his lifestyle and beauty brand, Pleasing, in 2022. Everything from t-shirts to skin care products was available for fans to test and try IRL.
Keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll update it with the merch details once they are confirmed!