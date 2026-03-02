Harry Styles pop up store locations and opening times

2 March 2026, 17:05

Harry Styles pictured at The BRIT Awards 2026 and performing on tour.
Harry Styles has announced pop-up shops worldwide ahead of his album release this week. Picture: Getty

By Lily Bell

Harry Styles has announced pop-up shops worldwide ahead of his album release this week. Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To those who celebrate, happy Harry Styles week! After an epic live performance of 'Aperture' at the BRIT Awards this past weekend, Harry has now announced a long list of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. pop-up shops for fans around the world.

After a three year hiatus, Harry is officially back in full swing. He's being kept busy with the release of his new album, a special 'One Night Only' performance in Manchester on March 6th (album release day), and the Together, Together Tour kicking off in mid-May.

And just when fans thought the excitement couldn’t get any higher, Harry has taken to social media to reveal that pop-up shops will be opening in major cities worldwide, giving fans another way to celebrate his return.

Harry Styles pictured performing 'Aperture' at The BRIT Awards.
Harry Styles performed 'Aperture' live for the first time at The BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

What are the store opening times for Harry's pop up?

The official announcement was made on Harry's, 'Harry Styles HQ account' account. The caption didn't reveal much, it simply read: "KATTDO Pop-Ups. Opening March 6. Details to come."

No specific opening time was shared but with them launching on Friday we shouldn't have to wait long to find out more.

What are the locations of Harry's pop ups?

The major cities confirmed as pop-up locations include:

  • Amsterdam
  • Altana
  • Berlin
  • Chicago
  • Houston
  • London
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • New York
  • Paris
  • Phoenix
  • Rome
  • Seattle
  • Sydney
  • Tokyo
  • Toronto
An image of the Pleasing pop-up in 2022.
Harry's last pop-up was for Pleasing in 2022. Picture: Pleasing

What will be sold at Harry's pop up shops?

At the moment, it’s unknown what will be available at the pop-up shops. However, we can assume that his new merch will be on offer to fans, as vinyls and cameras are already available for pre-order on his website.

The last time Harry did a pop-up was for his lifestyle and beauty brand, Pleasing, in 2022. Everything from t-shirts to skin care products was available for fans to test and try IRL.

Keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll update it with the merch details once they are confirmed!

