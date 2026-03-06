Harry Styles explains "vulnerable" meaning behind his 'Paint By Numbers' lyrics

6 March 2026, 15:00

Harry Styles pictured at a event and performing.
Harry Styles Paint By Numbers lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

By Lily Bell

What are Harry Styles' 'Paint By Numbers' lyrics about? Is there an Olivia Wilde reference? Here's what he's said about the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles gets more vulnerable than ever in his song 'Paint By Numbers' - a standout guitar track from his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

If you're a Harry fan, you'll know it's not unusual for him to create heart-wrenching music that can sum up heartbreak or the feeling of nostalgia perfectly.

Although you won't be need any tissues for 'Paint By Numbers', the lyrics do offer a deeper meaning tied to a time in his life that you may have missed on your first listen. There might even be an Olivia Wilde reference.

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

In an interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music, Harry admitted: "'Paint By Numbers' was kind of originally track one I think, where the record started."

“I was just married to the idea of coming off the last record and coming back and the first thing I say being, ‘Oh, what a gift it is to be an artist, but it’s nothing to do with me.’ I just loved that."

When questioned by Zane about why he included it in the album, Harry replied: "I think it felt like a pillar of something. I think, for me, some of my favourite moments of like artists that I love is when I feel like I’m listening to them discover themselves."

"So I think in terms of being vulnerable and what it means to be an artist in that way, I think it’s like, those are the bits where choosing the song that kind of is meant just for me, to work through something. I think it becomes something important when you choose to let people look at that.”

He added: “Because I think writing it and keeping it on my hard drive, I don’t know what feels brave about that in anyway.”

Harry concluded that being an artist also meant being seen as an "ordinary person".

Harry pictured performing at The BRIT Awards.
Harry recently performed at The BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Are Harry Styles' 'Paint By Numbers' lyrics about Olivia Wilde?

In the song's chorus Harry sings: Holdin' the weight of the American children whose hearts you break. It appears Harry is referring to his past relationship with American actress and director, Olivia Wilde, who has two children.

In the song's ballad, Harry adds: It's a lifetime of learnin’ to paint by numbers / Kids with water guns, watch them run. He seems to end the song by contrasting his celebrity persona and his true self, highlighting the choices and sacrifices he's made to sustain his career.

Harry Styles 'Paint By Numbers' lyrics

VERSE 1
Oh, what a gift it is to be noticed
But it's nothin’ to do with me
You've got to wonder if there's a reason to believe

CHORUS
It’s a lifetime of learnin' to paint by numbers
And watchin' the colours run

VERSE 2
It's a little bit complicated
When they put an image in your head, and now you're stuck with it
You're the luckiest, oh, the irony
Holdin' the weight of the American children whose hearts you break
Was it a tragedy when you told her
"I'm not even thirty-three"?
A little self-compassion and a life within your means

BRIDGE
It’s a lifetime of pickin’ from one or the other
Kids with water guns, watch them run

CHORUS
It's a lifetime of learnin’ to paint by numbers
And watchin' the colours run

