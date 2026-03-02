Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix

2 March 2026, 17:32 | Updated: 2 March 2026, 22:22

Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix
Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When is Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester on Netflix? Here's when and how to watch the concert special.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harries assemble! Harry Styles is now coming to Netflix with a taping of his One Night In Manchester concert special.

As soon as Harry Styles announced his One Night Only show in Manchester, the demand for tickets was next level. As a way of celebrating the release of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., Harry will be performing the album live for the first time at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester and tickets for the show were just £20 each.

However, the Co-Op Live arena only holds 23,000 people. As a result, millions of fans were left unable to get tickets to the event. Now, Harry has made sure that no one is left out by revealing that the concert special will be aired on Netflix. When does the film come out though and what else have Netflix revealed? Scroll down to find out.

When does Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester come out on Netflix?

Harry will be performing his One Night Only show live in Manchester on March 6th which is the same day that Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. comes out. However, fans will have to wait a little while to watch the show on Netflix. The concert special is set to debut globally just two days later on March 8th.

What time does Harry Styles' One Night in Manchester come out on Netflix?

The concert special will aire simultaneously around the globe on Sunday, March 8th and the timings mean that fans can organise their very own watch parties. For fans, in the UK and US, the release times will be:

  • UK (GMT) - 7PM
  • US (ET) - 3PM
  • US (PT) - 12PM

As long as you have a Netflix subscription, you can watch the show within the Netflix app.

What will Harry Styles perform in his One Night In Manchester film?

Harry is yet to confirm his One Night In Manchester setlist. However, the official press release for the concert special states: "Netflix is bringing you the very first live performance of the international icon’s highly anticipated new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

As a result, it seems likely that he will perform the entire album in full. It's currently unclear if he will perform his past hits as well or save those for the Together, Together Tour.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester will be a camera-free event

Harry Styles praised for banning cameras and recording devices at Manchester concert

Harry Styles pictured at The BRIT Awards 2026 and performing on tour.

Harry Styles pop up store locations and opening times

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after shocking interruption

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after he was pushed off stage

Rosalía performs with Bjork at The BRIT Awards 2026

Rosalía delivers epic performance of 'Berghain' with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026

Hot On Capital

Penelope and Colin promo image and Queen Charlotte promo image.

Bridgerton boss confirms more spin-offs are 'coming soon'

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton season 4 cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

TV & Film

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations revealed

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and winners

Harry Styles performing 'Aperture' live for the first time

Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' for the first time opening The BRIT Awards 2026

Harry Styles arrives at The BRIT Awards

Harry Styles makes his first BRITs red carpet appearance in three years

Rosé, JADE, Harry Styles and Rosalía on the BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet

Harry Styles, Rosalía, JADE, Lola Young & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet

Raye, Harry Styles and Sombr pictured performing.

Who performed at The BRITs 2026?

RAYE 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind RAYE's 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics explained

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

TV & Film

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton boss confirms who Eloise will marry in the Netflix series

TV & Film

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

TV & Film

How does John die in Bridgerton? Does he have a brain aneurysm?

How did John die in Bridgerton? His tragic death explained

TV & Film

Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained

Harry Styles debuts new song 'Coming Up Roses' in Fred Again.. show

Here's the relationship status of the Love Island All Stars series three finalists

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

Will Bridgerton recast Hyacinth and Gregory?

Bridgerton author addresses recasting Hyacinth and Gregory actors

TV & Film

MAFS UK's John and Abi pictured posing and Bec and Bailey at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's John says real reason for breakups will be exposed during second reunion

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon promo image and at wedding.

MAFS Australia's Tyson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae