Harry Styles One Night In Manchester release date, time and how to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

When is Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester on Netflix? Here's when and how to watch the concert special.

Harries assemble! Harry Styles is now coming to Netflix with a taping of his One Night In Manchester concert special.

As soon as Harry Styles announced his One Night Only show in Manchester, the demand for tickets was next level. As a way of celebrating the release of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., Harry will be performing the album live for the first time at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester and tickets for the show were just £20 each.

However, the Co-Op Live arena only holds 23,000 people. As a result, millions of fans were left unable to get tickets to the event. Now, Harry has made sure that no one is left out by revealing that the concert special will be aired on Netflix. When does the film come out though and what else have Netflix revealed? Scroll down to find out.

When does Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester come out on Netflix?

Harry will be performing his One Night Only show live in Manchester on March 6th which is the same day that Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. comes out. However, fans will have to wait a little while to watch the show on Netflix. The concert special is set to debut globally just two days later on March 8th.

What time does Harry Styles' One Night in Manchester come out on Netflix?

The concert special will aire simultaneously around the globe on Sunday, March 8th and the timings mean that fans can organise their very own watch parties. For fans, in the UK and US, the release times will be:

UK (GMT) - 7PM

US (ET) - 3PM

US (PT) - 12PM

As long as you have a Netflix subscription, you can watch the show within the Netflix app.

What will Harry Styles perform in his One Night In Manchester film?

Harry is yet to confirm his One Night In Manchester setlist. However, the official press release for the concert special states: "Netflix is bringing you the very first live performance of the international icon’s highly anticipated new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

As a result, it seems likely that he will perform the entire album in full. It's currently unclear if he will perform his past hits as well or save those for the Together, Together Tour.

