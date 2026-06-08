Harry Styles launches London pop-up store for merch alongside Together, Together Tour

Harry Styles pop up store London — location, opening times, merch and prices. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Where is Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour pop-up store? When is it open? All the information you need in one place including the address and opening hours.

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Harries assemble! Harry Styles is about to bring his Together, Together Tour to London and he's launching a pop-up store so fans can get their hands on merch whether they've got tickets to see him at Wembley Stadium or not.

On May 16th, Harry Styles kicked off his Together, Together Tour in Amsterdam to rave reviews. Over the course of two hours, Harry treats fans to a selection of his biggest hits, fan favourite deep cuts and tracks from his latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. If that weren't enough, he has a surprise encore section too.

This week (June 12th), Harry starts the London leg of his Together, Together Tour and, if you want to avoid lines to get merch at the venue, there's another way to get your hands on all the Harry Styles merch you could want.

Where is Harry Styles' London pop-up store? Picture: Capital Buzz

Where is Harry Styles' London pop-up store?

Via his official website, Harry has confirmed that he is opening a Together, Together pop-up store at Borough Yards, Arch 215, 18 Stoney Street, London, SE1 9AD.

Borough Yards is a short walk from London Bridge station, which is the closest tube stop... it'll take you 2 minutes to walk from there.

And you don't need a ticket to Harry's show to enter either!

When is Harry Styles' London pop-up store open?

Harry Styles' London pop-up store will be open between June 11th and July 5th. However, it will be closed on June 15th, 16th and 22nd.

As for hours, it's open from 12PM to 7PM each day but American Express members will have early access from 11PM.

Check out the full list of opening hours below.

When is Harry Styles' London pop-up store open? Picture: Harry Styles

What merch is available at Harry Styles' London pop-up?

Until Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour pop-up store in London opens, we won't know exactly what merch he is putting on sale there.

However, we imagine that it will be similar to his store in Amsterdam which offered all of the tour merch as well as some exclusive items.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

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