Harry Styles fans praise Ticketmaster for cancelling One Night Only resale tickets

Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

By Lily Bell

Ticketmaster have confirmed they will cancel tickets to Harry Styles' Manchester show that have been listed on unauthorised resale sites.

Harry Styles fans are applauding Ticketmaster online after the platform announced it will cancel or refund the 'One Night Only' show tickets that were resold far above the original price of £20.

With the release of Harry’s new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., fast approaching, the demand to see him live has reached unprecedented levels.

Excitement was already at an all-time high when Harry announced the dates for his Together, Together Tour, but it hit a new level when he surprised fans by announcing a one-off show at Manchester Co-op Live for just £20 a ticket.

Although the criteria for securing a ticket were strict, many fans immediately were disappointed to see that many tickets were already being resold online for hundreds of pounds.

But a recent update by Ticketmaster has now given hundreds of fans a renewed sense of hope.

In an update on X/Twitter, Ticketmaster shared that they are currently working with the ‘One Night Only’ team to "cancel or refund any orders that have violated the rules of sale".

They wrote: "As all tickets are non-transferable, any tickets listed on unauthorised resale sites are void and will not get fans into the show - so we're cancelling and refunding these."

They continued: "There is also a ticket limit of 2 tickets per person, so any orders above that are being cancelled and refunded. A reminder that tickets for this event can only be resold on Ticketmaster for up to £20 (+ fees)."

Ticketmaster also reminded fans that resale tickets will be available on their website for selected fans, but as it's a high demand show, only a limited number will be available.

"Our focus is ensuring these tickets are reissued directly to fans. There will not be a new "Request" period or ticket sale - instead a small number of selected fans whose original request wasn't fulfilled will be invited by email for a chance to purchase these tickets."

Harry Style's is set to go on tour later this year. Picture: Getty

Many fans have taken to social media to celebrate and praise Ticketmaster's decision. One wrote: "All the tickets being took down is raising my spirits, I have waited for days like this."

Another penned: "Manifesting that I will get an email from Ticketmaster for Harry Styles ono tickets"

Meanwhile, on Instagram, fans shared the same sentiment. One commented: "Thank you so much for fully addressing this issue, for listening to us, and for ensuring this tickets will now go to the fans xxx."

Another fan wrote: "THANK YOU!!!!! You finally heard us 😭 keeping everything crossed but even if I'm not picked (again lol I'm not salty....) I'm glad they're going to FANS!!!!!."

