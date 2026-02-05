How to get £20 tickets to Harry Styles' One Night Only show in Manchester

5 February 2026, 16:07

How to get £20 tickets to Harry Styles' One Night Only show in Manchester
How to get £20 tickets to Harry Styles' One Night Only show in Manchester. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles has announced a one-off arena show at Manchester's Co-Op live and tickets are just £20 per person.

Want to see Harry Styles for £20? Here's how to get tickets to his One Night Only show at Manchester's Co-op Live.

With his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally out next month and his new single, 'Aperture', riding high on the charts, the demand to see Harry Styles live is next level. After originally announcing six dates at Wembley Stadium on his Together, Together Tour, Harry increased the number to 12 - breaking an all-time record.

Yesterday (Feb 4), Harry surprised fans by announcing a one-off show in Manchester. Not only that but tickets to Harry's Manchester show will be just £20 a person. So how do you get them and when do they go on sale?

When do Harry Styles' Manchester tickets go on sale?

When is Harry Styles' One Night Only Manchester show?

In an Instagram announcement, Harry revealed that he will be performing in Manchester's Co-op Live arena the night that his new album comes out. In the caption, he wrote: "One Night Only. Manchester. Co-op Live. March 6th. Ticket requests begin Friday. More details to follow." Not only that but the poster teases that tickets are just £20.

How do you get tickets to Harry Styles' Manchester show?

Instead of opting for a traditional sale or presale, Harry Styles' One Night Only tickets will be made available for fans to buy using a "request process" to "ensure tickets go to fans". Full details are yet to be confirmed but the "request process" will begin on Friday February 6th and run until Sunday February 8th.

Fans will be invited to request tickets. According to Ticketmaster, a ticket request lets fans "take time to review the available options and request the right tickets".

How to request Harry Styles' One Night Only tickets

As soon as tickets are available to request on Friday, you will be be able to visit Harry's request process page on Ticketmaster. Simply choose the ticket you want and add your payment details. You will then receive an email showing you the tickets you've requested.

A request doesn't guarantee tickets so you will likely have to wait for Ticketmaster to confirm if you get them.

How to request Harry Styles' One Night Only tickets
How to request Harry Styles' One Night Only tickets. Picture: Getty

What will Harry Styles' Manchester setlist be?

Harry Styles is yet to reveal the exact setlist for his One Night Only date. However, as it's a one-off celebration for the release of Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, it's possible that he will perform the entire album in full.

How much are Harry Styles' Manchester tickets?

As mentioned above, all tickets will be £20. Harry isn't the only star to offer cheap tickets. Olivia Rodrigo previously offered $20 tickets to her Guts World Tour and did a special show in Manila where all tickets were $25.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with further updates.

