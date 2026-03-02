Harry Styles praised for banning cameras and recording devices at Manchester concert

"The use of cameras, smart glasses, smart watches and similar recording devices will not be permitted in the event space."

2 March 2026, 21:22

Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester will be a camera-free event
Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester will be a camera-free event. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

Looking for a One Night In Manchester livestream? Unfortunately, you'll have to wait until it drops on Netflix to see Harry's full gig as it's a "camera-free show".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles' One Night in Manchester concert might be being filmed for Netflix, but those in attendance will not be able to record any of it themselves.

Ahead of his 50-date Together Together tour this summer, Harry is throwing a one-off gig spectacular in the 23,500 capacity Co-op Live arena on March 6th to celebrate the release of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Harry is set to perform the entire album in one go for the very first time, and thankfully those who missed on out tickets will be able to watch the entire thing from the comfort of their own home on Netflix.

However, if you're hoping to watch a livestream on the night, that's sadly not gonna happen. The venue have now confirmed that all recording devices (including phone cameras) will not be permitted into the event space.

Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester will ban fans from using cameras and recording devices
Harry Styles' One Night In Manchester will ban fans from using cameras and recording devices. Picture: Netflix

In a notice shared on the official Co-op Live website, the venue states: "We’re pleased to announce Netflix will be filming the full show for everyone to enjoy and re-live again and again, it will be available globally from Sunday 8th March at 7pm GMT. We hope you will take this opportunity to enjoy the show fully and allow yourself to be fully immersed in the experience."

"The use of cameras, smart glasses, smart watches and similar recording devices will not be permitted in the event space."

Fans attending the concert will have to put their phones in a secured recyclable bag, which will block the camera from being used. The bags are designed to allow people to still be able to use their phones and "all communication functions but without the camera."

Harry Styles will perform the entire Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, during his Manchester gig
Harry Styles will perform the entire Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, during his Manchester gig. Picture: Columbia Records

The notice continues: "All other recording devices will not be permitted in the building. At the end of the night your phone will be removed from the bag and the bag will be recycled."

The site also flags that anyone using a "digital recording device during the performance" will be asked to stop and if they do not, they may be asked to leave.

While no phone cameras or recording devices will be allowed in, Harry is doing something really special for the fans in attendance. "Each pair of tickets sold will receive a disposable camera on the night so you can still capture your own special moments and share them after the show," the notice reads.

Harry Styles performed 'Aperture' for the first time at the BRITs
Harry Styles performed 'Aperture' for the first time at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

Fans are absolutely living for the decision to make the show "camera-free". One fan on X/Twitter wrote: "The camera is just a cute option for the fans!!! Well done Harry, you did good on this one."

"Everyone gets a disposable camera i love this man," another added, while someone else wrote: "I'm really sad I can't go, that sounds like such an amazing experience."

With no livestreams on social media, fans at home will have to wait two days before being able to see exactly those lucky fans in the crowd experienced. It'll be more than worth the wait though!

