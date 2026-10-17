Read the full lyrics to Harry Styles' Liam Payne song 'What Is Enough' here

Harry Styles performs unreleased tribute song for Liam Payne called 'What Is Enough'. Picture: @grapejuiceloml via Twitter, Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

By Capital FM

Harry paid tribute to friend Liam Payne on the second anniversary of his passing. Read the lyrics to 'What Is Enough' here.

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Harry Styles just performed an emotional tribute to former One Direction bandmate and friend Liam Payne on the second anniversary of his tragic passing, with an unreleased song called 'What Is Enough'.

In a moving speech before performing the track at Madison Square Garden on October 16th, Harry shared that he wrote it two years ago in honour of Liam.

"I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me,” Harry told the crowd, reflecting on his Together, Together shows at MSG. "And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends."

He continued: "I’m sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven’t. But really, it’s just about looking after each other."

"So many people who have touched my life in such special ways, I wouldn’t be here without. I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right."

Harry Styles' unreleased song 'What Is Enough' was written two years ago about Liam Payne's heartbreaking death. Picture: Dave M. Benett/Getty

In 'What Is Enough', Harry sings about the loss of Liam and his own journey working through the grief and regret of losing a close friend. He seemingly speaks to Liam throughout the lyrics too.

Harry previously shared that he struggled to speak about Liam publicly in the wake of his passing.

In the song, he sings: I'm not wise enough but I / Wrote you a letter just to burn it up and watch it rise / Like you're in the sky.

In one heartbreaking line in the song's second verse, Harry adds: I could tell you what it’s like / To bury friends on Wednesday nights / Gathered in the garden round a fire.

Liam's funeral took place on Wednesday 20th November, where his friends and family gathered to celebrate his life and say goodbye.

harry’s full speech and song for liam payne tonight🤍 pic.twitter.com/vdTH3w81Rh — sofia✨ (@sofiiaa_habiib) October 17, 2026

Harry previously paid tribute to Liam on tour during his record-breaking run at Wembley Stadium.

Giving a shoutout to his former One Direction bandmates, Harry said: "I wouldn't be on this stage if it wasn't for four friends of mine who were a massive part of this journey. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam."

Over the years, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn have also all paid tribute to Liam on stage. Yesterday (Oct 16), Niall performed 'End of an Era', the song inspired by Liam, on stage during his show in Amsterdam.

October 16th 2026 marked two years since Liam passed away. We miss you Liam.

Read Harry Styles' 'What Is Enough' lyrics about Liam Payne. Picture: Raymond Boyd/Getty

Read Harry Styles' 'What Is Enough' lyrics below

There is currently no official lyrics for 'What Is Enough' as Harry has not released them. We will update this article as soon as have a more accurate version.

In the early morning rain

And the flicker of the light

In the kisses of the waves

I’m rustling through the shades [Lyrics unclear]



[Lyrics unclear]

Is it just another lie?

Instead of my arms are wide



You dance until you’re tired

Among the stars above, the friend in all those satellites

Do you?



I’m not wise enough

But I wrote you a letter just to burn it up

And watch it rise

Like you're in the sky



[Lyrics unclear]

Just wasn’t enough

To help you understand what you leave behind



I could tell you what it’s like

To bury friends on a Wednesday nights

Gathered in the garden 'round a fire



You dance until you’re tired

Now you don't

Now you never will, will you?



I’m not wise enough to call for a conversation

And then back it up

Why?

Like you in the sky

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