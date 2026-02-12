How to sign up to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties. Picture: Columbia

By Sam Prance

When are Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties? Here's everything you need to know.

Harries assemble! Harry Styles has just announced Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally listening parties for fans.

Harry Styles season is officially in session. Not only has he topped the charts with his new single 'Aperture' but he's also announced a record-breaking world tour with dates in the London, New York and other major countries around the world. On top of that, he is releasing his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on March 6th.

How do you attend Harry's Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally listening parties though? Here's everything you need to know about how to sign up for tickets, when and where they are and if Harry will attend himself.

Where are Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally listening parties?

Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally listening party sign-up info

To sign-up to go to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally listening parties, visit the listening party page of his We Belong Together website and join the queue. You'll then be able to taken to your local city based on your location. To hear the album in full, enter your name, email address, date of birth and country.

You will also be asked what you think listening to Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will feel like.

Successful fans will then be sent invites and further information on February 16th.

It's currently unclear how large each listening party will be.

When are Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time. Disco, Ocassionaly listening parties?

As it stands, Harry Styles has announced Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally listening parties in 40 cities all around the world. Dates and venues are also yet to be confirmed but Harry has confirmed all the cities. Further information will be revealed when invites are released. See all the listening party cities below.

Amsterdam

Athens

Auckland

Bangkok

Berlin

Bogotá

Brussels

Budapest

Buenos Aries

Copenhagen

Dublin

Helsinki

Hong Jong

Lima

Lisbon

London

Los Angeles

Madison

Madrid

Manila

Mexico City

Milan

Montreal

Mumbai

Oslo

Paris

Prague

Rio De Janeiro

San José

Santiago

Seoul

Singapore

Stockholm

Sydney

Taipei

Tokyo

Toronto

Vienna

Warsaw

Zurich

Will Harry Styles attend the Kiss All the Time. Disco, Ocassionaly listening parties?

It's currently unclear if Harry will be present at any of the parties or just let fans hear the album together. In the past, stars like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have played their albums exclusively for fans in person ahead of their official release dates.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any further updates.

