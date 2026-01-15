Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

15 January 2026, 22:02 | Updated: 15 January 2026, 23:28

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news. Picture: Getty, Columbia
What is Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally? tracklist? When does the new album come out? Here's everything you need to know.

The wait is over. Harry Styles has confirmed his fourth studio album and it comes out in a matter of mere weeks.

Today (Jan 15), Harry Styles took to Instagram to announce his highly-anticipated new album and unveil the cover art. In the caption, Harry shared the album title Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. and revealed that it comes out in less than two months: March 6th. In the artwork, Harry appears to be dancing outside underneath a disco ball.

So what else do we know about Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally? Scroll down to find out all the info so far.

When does Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally? come out?

As mentioned above, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. drops globally on March 6th 2026. The album is Harry's first project since Harry's House in 2022. It's currently unclear if Harry intends to drop a lead single for the album in advance but make sure to sign up to his mailing list for all the latest information surrounding the album.

What is Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. tracklist?

As it stands, Harry Styles is yet to reveal the Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. tracklist. However, if you go to his website, you can preorder the project on vinyl, CD and cassette. The official description for the album confirms that Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is 12 tracks long and was executive produced by Kid Harpoon.

Ahead of the release of the album, Harry launched a new website called 'We Belong Together'. 'We Belong Together' posters also started popping up on billboards all around the world and Harry sent an exclusive acoustic snippet of him singing the words 'We Belong Together' directly to his fans via text.

What is Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally? tracklist?
What is Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally? tracklist? Picture: Getty

What are Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. vinyl variants?

For the time being, Harry has released two limited edition variants of the Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. vinyl on his website: one in a smoke machine silver colour and the other in a kiss pink colour. You can also buy the album as a CD and cassette or preorder it digitally. On top of that, there are multiple bundles.

Who did Harry Style write Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. with?

We currently only know that Harry has worked with his longterm collaborator Kid Harpoon on the album. Kid has appeared on every Harry album to date, appearing on multiple beloved Harry songs including 'Sweet Creature', 'Watermelon Sugar' and 'As It Was'.

Are there any collabs on Harry Style's Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.?

There is no information regarding collabs on Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. right now. However, Harry is famous for avoiding collabs and is yet to release any.

