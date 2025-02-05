Harry Styles reignites new music rumours with website crash and Rome trip

Harry Styles reignites new music rumour. Picture: Getty and biaanmazzitelli via TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles was spotted with fans in Rome, Italy and it's sparked HS4 rumours (again), as his website Do You Know Who You Are crashed.

Okay, let us clown for a minute. At this rate Harries are getting just as bad as the Swifties trying to predict the release of Rep TV.

But, Harry Styles' fourth solo album has been rumoured to be in the works since March 2024 when it was reported that he was back in the studio working on his saddest album yet.

Then came his summer of fun last year where he sparked multiple collab rumours with the likes of Fred Again.., Andre 3000 and, of course, Olivia Dean.

And now, Harry has been spotted in Rome, Italy at the same time that his website DYKWYA (Do You Know Who You Are) has seemingly gone down.

Harry hasn't released music since May 2022. Picture: Getty

For those of you who aren't familiar with DYKWYA it's a website that Harry set up where users can input their name to receive personalised compliments, it aligns with his 'Treat People With Kindness' message. Fans have theorised that because it's down he's set to reveal his next era.

Harry's fan immediately took to socials to share their speculation. One wrote on X: "DYKWYA WEBSITE IS DOWN HS4 AT MIDNIGHT"

Somehow this midnight prediction has rippled throughout fans and now they're running with it. Another fan said: "THIS IS ALL IT TOOK FOR ME TO BE DELUSIONAL AGAIN GET UP HARRIES HS4 AT MIDNIGHT"

A third penned: "HS4 AT MIDNIGHT YALLLLL"

And another said: "Telling my irls that doyouknowwhoyouare website being down = hs4 at midnight".

The website theory aside, Harry took pictures with fans in Rome and this has somehow sparked even more theories.

now let me say... HS4 AT MIDNIGHT pic.twitter.com/uVQQSFwGTO — sarahᴴ loves harry🎂 (@goldenrryhrry) February 4, 2025

One excited fan said: "HS4 AT MIDNIGHT HE’S SMILING IN A PICTURE WITH FANS"

Fans have clocked their delusion, however, posting things like, "me STILL tweeting hs4 at midnight in 3 years" and "i’ve been clowning over hs4 for like 2 years what makes you think i’m gonna ever stop???!!"

As much as we'd love to believe Harry's fourth album is on the way, there really isn't enough evidence. However, we're always happy to proven wrong when it comes to new music!

