Did Harry Styles drop an HS4 easter egg at his Pleasing pop up?

8 August 2025, 10:57

Harry Styles fans think they've spotted an easter egg – but is it for HS4 or Pleasing?
Harry Styles fans think they've spotted an easter egg – but is it for HS4 or Pleasing? Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, via TikTok
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Harry Styles fans think they've found an easter egg pointing towards a specific date: August 21st 2025. But what does it actually mean?

It's been 84 years since Harry Styles ended his Harry's House era with the final Love On Tour show and since then, we've all been waiting patiently for signs that HS4 is on the way.

In March 2024, it was reported that Harry was back in the studio gearing up for his next release but it's been well over a year and we've still got no solid news yet.

While the music isn't ready for release yet, Harry has recently emerged with a brand new adult project for his Pleasing brand and opened a pop up shop in New York City to sell the new products.

Now, eagled-eyed fans have noticed a specific number that seems to be printed onto all of the order cards and theories have emerged that Harry could be releasing something on that day.

But is it to do with new music or his Pleasing brand? Let's investigate...

Grammy winning artist Harry Styles has recently branched out into sexual wellness
Grammy winning artist Harry Styles has recently branched out into sexual wellness. Picture: Getty

Yes, if you've been following Harry's latest updates then you'll know that his brand has just dropped a sexual wellness collection. In order to promote it, Pleasing also hosted a pop up event for fans to purchase the products in New York City.

Upon arriving at the pop up, fans were given an order sheet so they could select the products they wanted to buy. And written on all of those order sheet was the number '21082025'.

A handful of Harry's fans have shared images of the sheet on TikTok with some theorising that August 21st 2025 could be a date to look out for.

"Am I delusional or is this a specific date?" one fan wrote in a viral TikTok. Another wrote: "August 21st, Do we think this means something!!!"

Harry Styles fans noticed that all order forms at his Pleasing pop up have the number '21082025' on them
Harry Styles fans noticed that all order forms at his Pleasing pop up have the number '21082025' on them. Picture: via TikTok

So if the date is, in fact, a hint at something coming in the future, is it to do with Harry's new music or the next Pleasing drop?

Based on Pleasing's latest Instagram post, it looks like it could be hinting at the brand's next product release.

Thanking fans for the success of the pop up, the account wrote: "Link in bio to sign up to be the first to hear news on restocks, new products (yes, new), and even more ways—and places—to please.⁠"

As much as we're all dying for new Harry music, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer for announcement on that. But you never know... Guess we'll all find out on August 21st!

