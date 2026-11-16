Harry Styles snubbed in 2027 Grammy nominations
16 November 2026, 15:15
Despite previously winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, Harry Styles has been shut out of the 2027 awards.
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For anyone hoping for Harry Styles to win big at the 2027 Grammys, he has sadly received zero nominations this year.
Harry Styles is no stranger to Grammys success. Over the course of his solo career, the beloved British star has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards. In 2021, he won Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar' and then in 2023, he took home Best Pop Vocal Album and the prestigious Album of the Year award for Harry's House.
As a result, all eyes were on the Grammys to see if he would pick up any awards for his Number 1 album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. However, he has been shut out of all the major categories and pop categories.
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Over the course of 2026, harry has dominated the charts with his fourth album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Songs like 'Apeture', 'American Girls', 'Dance No More' and 'Coming Up Roses' have also been big streaming hits and, on top of that, Harry's also headlined his record-breaking Together, Together Tour in the UK, US and beyond.
Nevertheless, neither Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. nor the singles from the project have landed nomination this year. Below are all the nominees in categories that Harry would have been eligible to submit in.
MAJOR AWARDS
Record of the Year
- Bruno Mars - 'I Just Might'
- Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'
- Oliva Dean - 'Man I Need'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'
- RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'
- ROSALÍA, BJÖRK & YVES TUMOR - 'BERGHAIN'
- Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia'
- Tame Impala & JENNIE - 'Dracula'
Song of the Year
- Ariana Grande - 'hate that i made you love me'
- Bruno Mars - 'Risk It All'
- Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'
- Oliva Dean - 'Man I Need'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'
- RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'
- ROSALÍA, BJÖRK & YVES TUMOR - 'BERGHAIN'
- Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You'
Album of the Year
- Bruno Mars - The Romantic
- Ella Langley - Dandelion
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
- Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Weekend
- RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
- ROSALÍA - LUX
- Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl
POP CATEGORIES
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Bruno Mars - 'Risk It All'
- Olivia Dean - 'Main I Need'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'
- RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'
- ROSALÍA - 'Sauvignon Blanc'
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Ariana Grande - petal
- Bruno Mars - The Romantic
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
- RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
Best Dance/Pop Recording
- Madonna - 'Danceteria'
- RAYE - 'Life Boat.'
- Slayyyter - 'DANCE...'
- Tinashe - 'Too Easy'
- Zara Larsson - 'Blue Moon'
Speaking in his Album of the Year winners speech in 2023, Harry said: "This is really really kind. I'm so so grateful. This doesn't happen to people like me very often. This is so so nice. Thank you."
As it stands, Harry is yet to comment on the Grammy nominations. We shall update you if he does.
What do you think? Was Harry snubbed this year?
Read more Harry Styles news here:
- The moving meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics explained
- How to get Harry Styles' £20 Unpredictable Fun tickets for his Together, Together Tour
- Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour
- Harry Styles' 'Aperture' music video dance break sends fans wild
- The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics