Harry Styles snubbed in 2027 Grammy nominations

Harry Styles snubbed in 2027 Grammy nominations. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Despite previously winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, Harry Styles has been shut out of the 2027 awards.

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For anyone hoping for Harry Styles to win big at the 2027 Grammys, he has sadly received zero nominations this year.

Harry Styles is no stranger to Grammys success. Over the course of his solo career, the beloved British star has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards. In 2021, he won Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar' and then in 2023, he took home Best Pop Vocal Album and the prestigious Album of the Year award for Harry's House.

As a result, all eyes were on the Grammys to see if he would pick up any awards for his Number 1 album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. However, he has been shut out of all the major categories and pop categories.

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Over the course of 2026, harry has dominated the charts with his fourth album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Songs like 'Apeture', 'American Girls', 'Dance No More' and 'Coming Up Roses' have also been big streaming hits and, on top of that, Harry's also headlined his record-breaking Together, Together Tour in the UK, US and beyond.

Nevertheless, neither Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. nor the singles from the project have landed nomination this year. Below are all the nominees in categories that Harry would have been eligible to submit in.

MAJOR AWARDS

Record of the Year

Bruno Mars - 'I Just Might'

Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'

Oliva Dean - 'Man I Need'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'

RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

ROSALÍA, BJÖRK & YVES TUMOR - 'BERGHAIN'

Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia'

Tame Impala & JENNIE - 'Dracula'

Song of the Year

Ariana Grande - 'hate that i made you love me'

Bruno Mars - 'Risk It All'

Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'

Oliva Dean - 'Man I Need'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'

RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

ROSALÍA, BJÖRK & YVES TUMOR - 'BERGHAIN'

Taylor Swift - 'I Knew It, I Knew You'

Album of the Year

Bruno Mars - The Romantic

Ella Langley - Dandelion

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Olivia Rodrigo - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Phoebe Bridgers - Lost Weekend

RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

ROSALÍA - LUX

Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl

POP CATEGORIES

Best Pop Solo Performance

Bruno Mars - 'Risk It All'

Olivia Dean - 'Main I Need'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Cure'

RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

ROSALÍA - 'Sauvignon Blanc'

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - petal

Bruno Mars - The Romantic

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Olivia Rodrigo - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

RAYE - THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Best Dance/Pop Recording

Madonna - 'Danceteria'

RAYE - 'Life Boat.'

Slayyyter - 'DANCE...'

Tinashe - 'Too Easy'

Zara Larsson - 'Blue Moon'

Harry Styles won his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance in 2021. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty

Speaking in his Album of the Year winners speech in 2023, Harry said: "This is really really kind. I'm so so grateful. This doesn't happen to people like me very often. This is so so nice. Thank you."

As it stands, Harry is yet to comment on the Grammy nominations. We shall update you if he does.

What do you think? Was Harry snubbed this year?

Read more Harry Styles news here:

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