Harry Styles Wins Big At The Global Awards 2023: See The Full List Of Winners

31 March 2023, 07:00

The Global Awards 2023
The Global Awards 2023. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The biggest stars of music and entertainment have been crowned the winners at the Global Awards 2023.

The winners for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.

British superstar Harry Styles continues his path to world domination winning three awards; Best Song, Best Male and Best British Act.

Lizzo won Best Female, her first British Award, while Raye won Best Social Trended Song for 'Escapism' and Lewis Capaldi won Best Mass Appeal.

'The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall won Best Podcast.

Here's our full list of Global Awards 2023 winners.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 WINNERS

(Categories judged by industry panel)

Best Song

  • Aitch – 'Baby' (Feat. Ashanti)
  • Beyoncé – 'Break My Soul'
  • Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'
  • George Ezra – 'Green Green Grass'
  • Harry Styles – 'As It Was' - Winner
  • Harry Styles – 'Late Night Talking'
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
  • Lewis Capaldi – 'Forget Me'
  • Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'
  • Lizzo – '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'
  • Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
  • Mimi Webb - 'House On Fire'
  • Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'
  • Sam Smith – 'Unholy' (Feat. Kim Petras)
  • Taylor Swift – 'Anti-hero'

Best Social Trended Song

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)
  • Joji – 'Glimpse Of Us'
  • Jvke – 'Golden Hour'
  • Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
  • Miguel – 'Sure Thing'
  • Nicky Youre, Dazy - 'Sunroof'
  • Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism'. - Winner
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'
  • Steve Lacy – 'Bad Habit'
  • Sza – 'Kill Bill'

Best Group

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • D-Block Europe
  • Coldplay - Winner
  • Muse
  • Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  • Wet Leg

Best Male

  • Aitch
  • Calvin Harris
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles - Winner
  • KSI
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Sam Fender
  • Stormzy
  • Tom Grennan

Best Female

  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Beyoncé
  • Lizzo - Winner
  • Meghan Trainor
  • Mimi Webb
  • P!NK
  • RAYE
  • Sza
  • Taylor Swift

Best Podcast

  • My Therapist Ghosted Me
  • That Peter Crouch Podcast
  • The News Agents - Winner
  • The Rest is Politics
  • The Wittering Whitehalls

Best British Act

  • Anne-marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Harry Styles - Winner
  • Joel Corry
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Mimi Webb
  • Raye
  • Sam Fender
  • Sam Smith
  • Stormzy
  • Tom Grennan

Best Classical Artist

  • Abel Selaocoe
  • Alison Balsom
  • Isata Kanneh-mason
  • Lang Lang
  • Ludovico Einaudi - Winner
  • Nicola Benedetti
  • Sheku Kanneh-mason

Mass Appeal

  • Beyoncé
  • Coldplay
  • Elton John
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • Lewis Capaldi - Winner
  • P!nk

Best Hip Hop Or R&B

  • Aitch
  • Arrdee
  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Central Cee - Winner
  • D-block Europe
  • Dave
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Fireboy Dml
  • Flo
  • Raye
  • Stormzy

Best Indie Act

  • Blink-182
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Kasabian
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Sam Fender
  • Wet Leg - Winner

Best Dance Act

  • Bru-c
  • Clementine Douglas
  • David Guetta
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again.. - Winner
  • Lf System
  • Luude
  • PinkPantheress
  • The Blessed Madonna
  • Tiësto

Rising Star

  • Bru-c
  • Flo - Winner
  • Jvke
  • Lf System
  • PinkPantheress
  • Sam Ryder
  • Wet Leg

Most Played Song

  • Jax Jones feat. MNEK 'Where Did You Go?' - Winner

The winners were announced on-air on Capital on Friday 31st March.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Music In 2023 - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Swift's 'Karma' dance routine is taking over the internet

Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Dance On The Eras Tour Is Taking Over TikTok

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023 & Are There UK Dates Yet?

Sabrina gave a fan a therapy session...

Sabrina Carpenter Held A Therapy Session Mid-Concert & Everyone's Obsessed

Is Justin Bieber retiring from music?

Is Justin Bieber Quitting Music For Good? Inside Those Retirement Rumours

Hot On Capital

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Capital’s British Airways Winning Weekend!

Capital’s Ibiza Winning Weekend!

Radio

Perrie Edwards opened up about her wedding plans with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards Shares Details About Wedding Plans With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Love is Blind series four was filmed in 2022

When Was Love Is Blind Series 4 Filmed?

TV & Film

Why did Harry and Olivia split?

Why Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Here's the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa

When Does I’m A Celebrity South Africa Start? The All-Star Show’s Release Date