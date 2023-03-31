Harry Styles Wins Big At The Global Awards 2023: See The Full List Of Winners
31 March 2023, 07:00
The biggest stars of music and entertainment have been crowned the winners at the Global Awards 2023.
British superstar Harry Styles continues his path to world domination winning three awards; Best Song, Best Male and Best British Act.
Lizzo won Best Female, her first British Award, while Raye won Best Social Trended Song for 'Escapism' and Lewis Capaldi won Best Mass Appeal.
'The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall won Best Podcast.
Here's our full list of Global Awards 2023 winners.
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 WINNERS
(Categories judged by industry panel)
Best Song
- Aitch – 'Baby' (Feat. Ashanti)
- Beyoncé – 'Break My Soul'
- Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'
- George Ezra – 'Green Green Grass'
- Harry Styles – 'As It Was' - Winner
- Harry Styles – 'Late Night Talking'
- The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
- Lewis Capaldi – 'Forget Me'
- Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'
- Lizzo – '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'
- Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
- Mimi Webb - 'House On Fire'
- Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'
- Sam Smith – 'Unholy' (Feat. Kim Petras)
- Taylor Swift – 'Anti-hero'
Best Social Trended Song
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)
- Joji – 'Glimpse Of Us'
- Jvke – 'Golden Hour'
- Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
- Miguel – 'Sure Thing'
- Nicky Youre, Dazy - 'Sunroof'
- Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism'. - Winner
- Rema & Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'
- Steve Lacy – 'Bad Habit'
- Sza – 'Kill Bill'
Best Group
- Arctic Monkeys
- D-Block Europe
- Coldplay - Winner
- Muse
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers
- Wet Leg
Best Male
- Aitch
- Calvin Harris
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles - Winner
- KSI
- Lewis Capaldi
- Liam Gallagher
- Sam Fender
- Stormzy
- Tom Grennan
Best Female
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo - Winner
- Meghan Trainor
- Mimi Webb
- P!NK
- RAYE
- Sza
- Taylor Swift
Best Podcast
- My Therapist Ghosted Me
- That Peter Crouch Podcast
- The News Agents - Winner
- The Rest is Politics
- The Wittering Whitehalls
Best British Act
- Anne-marie
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Harry Styles - Winner
- Joel Corry
- Lewis Capaldi
- Mimi Webb
- Raye
- Sam Fender
- Sam Smith
- Stormzy
- Tom Grennan
Best Classical Artist
- Abel Selaocoe
- Alison Balsom
- Isata Kanneh-mason
- Lang Lang
- Ludovico Einaudi - Winner
- Nicola Benedetti
- Sheku Kanneh-mason
Mass Appeal
- Beyoncé
- Coldplay
- Elton John
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi - Winner
- P!nk
Best Hip Hop Or R&B
- Aitch
- Arrdee
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Central Cee - Winner
- D-block Europe
- Dave
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Fireboy Dml
- Flo
- Raye
- Stormzy
Best Indie Act
- Blink-182
- Florence + The Machine
- Kasabian
- Liam Gallagher
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Sam Fender
- Wet Leg - Winner
Best Dance Act
- Bru-c
- Clementine Douglas
- David Guetta
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again.. - Winner
- Lf System
- Luude
- PinkPantheress
- The Blessed Madonna
- Tiësto
Rising Star
- Bru-c
- Flo - Winner
- Jvke
- Lf System
- PinkPantheress
- Sam Ryder
- Wet Leg
Most Played Song
- Jax Jones feat. MNEK 'Where Did You Go?' - Winner
The winners were announced on-air on Capital on Friday 31st March.