Harry Styles Wins Big At The Global Awards 2023: See The Full List Of Winners

The biggest stars of music and entertainment have been crowned the winners at the Global Awards 2023.

The winners for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.

British superstar Harry Styles continues his path to world domination winning three awards; Best Song, Best Male and Best British Act.

Lizzo won Best Female, her first British Award, while Raye won Best Social Trended Song for 'Escapism' and Lewis Capaldi won Best Mass Appeal.

'The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall won Best Podcast.

Here's our full list of Global Awards 2023 winners.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 WINNERS

(Categories judged by industry panel)

Best Song

Aitch – 'Baby' (Feat. Ashanti)

Beyoncé – 'Break My Soul'

Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'

George Ezra – 'Green Green Grass'

Harry Styles – 'As It Was' - Winner

Harry Styles – 'Late Night Talking'

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – 'Stay'

Lewis Capaldi – 'Forget Me'

Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo – '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'

Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'

Mimi Webb - 'House On Fire'

Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'

Sam Smith – 'Unholy' (Feat. Kim Petras)

Taylor Swift – 'Anti-hero'

Best Social Trended Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)

Joji – 'Glimpse Of Us'

Jvke – 'Golden Hour'

Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'

Miguel – 'Sure Thing'

Nicky Youre, Dazy - 'Sunroof'

Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism'. - Winner

Rema & Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'

Steve Lacy – 'Bad Habit'

Sza – 'Kill Bill'

Best Group

Arctic Monkeys

D-Block Europe

Coldplay - Winner

Muse

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Wet Leg

Best Male

Aitch

Calvin Harris

George Ezra

Harry Styles - Winner

KSI

Lewis Capaldi

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender

Stormzy

Tom Grennan

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Beyoncé

Lizzo - Winner

Meghan Trainor

Mimi Webb

P!NK

RAYE

Sza

Taylor Swift

Best Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me

That Peter Crouch Podcast

The News Agents - Winner

The Rest is Politics

The Wittering Whitehalls

Best British Act

Anne-marie

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Harry Styles - Winner

Joel Corry

Lewis Capaldi

Mimi Webb

Raye

Sam Fender

Sam Smith

Stormzy

Tom Grennan

Best Classical Artist

Abel Selaocoe

Alison Balsom

Isata Kanneh-mason

Lang Lang

Ludovico Einaudi - Winner

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-mason

Mass Appeal

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Elton John

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi - Winner

P!nk

Best Hip Hop Or R&B

Aitch

Arrdee

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Central Cee - Winner

D-block Europe

Dave

Doja Cat

Drake

Fireboy Dml

Flo

Raye

Stormzy

Best Indie Act

Blink-182

Florence + The Machine

Kasabian

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sam Fender

Wet Leg - Winner

Best Dance Act

Bru-c

Clementine Douglas

David Guetta

Eliza Rose

Fred Again.. - Winner

Lf System

Luude

PinkPantheress

The Blessed Madonna

Tiësto

Rising Star

Bru-c

Flo - Winner

Jvke

Lf System

PinkPantheress

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Most Played Song

Jax Jones feat. MNEK 'Where Did You Go?' - Winner

The winners were announced on-air on Capital on Friday 31st March.