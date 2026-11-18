Harry Styles and Billie Eilish lead Glastonbury 2027 lineup

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish lead Glastonbury 2027 lineup. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

By Sam Prance

Sam Fender will also join them with Cher taking on the prestigious legends slot.

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Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender have just been announced as Glastonbury's headliners for the 2027 festival.

2027 will mark Harry Styles' first time ever headlining and playing the music festival both as a soloist and part of One Direction. As for Billie Eilish, this will be her second time headlining after previously being one of the headline acts in 2022. Meanwhile, Sam Fender has played the festival multiple times before but this will be his first headline slot.

Sam is set to play Friday night with Harry following on the Saturday and Billie closing out the festival on the Sunday.

Cher will take on the prestigious legends slot at Glastonbury 2027. Picture: TheStewartofNY/Getty

And it's not just Harry, Billie and Sam on Glastonbury's 2027 lineup. Living legend Cher will be playing the prestigious legends slot which has previously been played by icons like Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart and Diana Ross. Cher hasn't toured since 2020 so this is a major get for the festival.

Elsewhere on the lineup, are more of the biggest acts in music. Lily Allen, Sombr, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs and Little Simz will all be paying a visit to Worthy Farm next June. Not to mention, rising stars like ADÉLA, Sienna Spiro and underscores will also be making their Glastobury debuts.

Glastonbury 2027 lineup. Picture: Glastonbury

Glastonbury 2027 takes place between 23rd and 27th June and general admission tickets are already sold out.

What do you think? Are you excited by the lineup?

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