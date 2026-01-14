Is Harry Styles releasing a new album? All the latest HS4 rumours

14 January 2026, 15:47 | Updated: 14 January 2026, 15:53

Harry Styles pictured in 2024 and performing at Coachella in 2022.
Harry Styles is reportedly gearing up for HS4! Picture: Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Harry Styles fans think he's teasing his fourth album! Here are all the very important details we have so far on HS4.

Harry Styles appears to be teasing his return, dropping hints of a new project or album left, right, and centre. So while we all freak out about it, here's a look at all the Easter eggs he's given us (very Swiftie of him).

Since the release of 'Harry's House' in 2024, Harry has spent the past few years out of the spotlight, focusing on other things, like his brand Pleasing, or running marathons in Tokyo, or partying in Berlin with Zoë Kravitz...

But, before 2026 started, Harry made a surprise return that sent fans into a frenzy, as he shared an eight-and-a-half minute film on YouTube titled 'Forever, Forever' with a ambiguous message at the end.

Now, with a new website and cryptic posters popping up worldwide, fans are convinced he's teasing a new album.

Harry Styles pictured performing at the Grammys in 2023.
Harry Styles ended the 'Love On Tour' in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Is Harry Styles releasing a new album?

There is no official confirmation on whether Harry is set to drop a fourth album. However, since the video 'Forever, Forever' dropped, fans have been convinced a new album - and maybe even a tour - will be gracing us in 2026.

The video showed him playing a piano ballad during his last Love on Tour show in Italy, and the closing shot ended with the phrase, “We belong together".

Under the video, a fan wrote: "I choose to read this as Harry telling us "don't worry, I'm coming back soon". Homies, let's be ready for 2026."

Another wrote: "IF WE BELONG TOGETHER COME BACK"

A screenshot from Harry Style's 'Forever Forever' music video.
Harry Styles recently shared a 'Forever, Forever' music video. Picture: YouTube

Speculation only continued to grow when a new website randomly appeared online called ‘We Belong Together’ and encouraged fans to ‘sign up’.

Not long after, fans noticed cryptic posters and billboards featuring the same slogan ‘We Belong Together’ popping up worldwide.

And if that isn’t enough, it’s rumoured that Harry has booked multiple shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2026, after his historic 15-night, sold-out 'Love On Tour' residency in 2022.

Although he or his team are yet to confirm anything, his recent teasers are reminiscent of past marketing campaigns he's rolled out before announcing a new album.

What is the tracklist for HS4? What is HS4 called?

As Harry hasn’t announced a fourth album, we sadly don’t know the tracks on the record or the album's title.

That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if the slogan ‘We Belong Together’ turns out to be the title of Harry’s next album, tour and/or comeback single - though again, nothing has been confirmed yet.

On some of the billboards spotted by fans, different phrases including, 'Let The Light In' and 'Here We Go Again' also came up, which has caused speculation about whether they could be lyrics, or even song titles on his next album.

When HS4 album rumours first picked up in March 2024, an exclusive MailOnline source said that this is going to be his "most emotional album yet" - so if that's true, get your tissues ready.

Harry styles pictured performing with Shania Twain at Coachella in 2022.
Harry styles performed with pop icon Shania Twain at Coachella in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Who has collaborated on HS4?

Of course, with no tracklist and no announcement just yet, we don’t know if or who Harry's collaborated with on his rumoured fourth album.

His previous three albums haven't featured other artists, but after a few years socialising with huge names in music, there's hope that he might surprise fans with collaborations for the first time on HS4.

