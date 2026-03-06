Harry Styles reveals who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics

By Sam Prance

Who is Fox in Harry Styles' 'Dance No More' lyrics? The personal meaning explained.

Harry Styles has opened up about who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics and the story behind it will melt your heart.

Every single Harry Styles album features touching nods to the important people in his life. 'As It Was' famously opens with an adorable voicemail from Harry's goddaughter Ruby saying: Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you. Meanwhile, both 'Matilda' and 'Carla's Song' were inspired by and written about some of Harry's closest friends.

Now, Harry has added another name to the canon and it may pass you by when you first listen to 'Dance No More'.

In 'Dance No More', Harry sings about then tension between his life as an artist and his wish to just be free, get lost in music and dance literally and figuratively. In the bridge of the song, Harry sings: Get your feet wet / Teach them all to respect their mother / You gotta get your feet wet / Respect, respect your mother / Be a good girl, go get it, Fox.

Discussing that line with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Harry said: "At the end of that phrase, l just go, 'Fox'. Which is Tom's son's name." For reference, Tom Hull is the real name of Harry's close friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon. Tom executive produced Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. and has worked on all of Harry's albums.

Harry Styles - Dance No More (Official Lyric Video)

Harry then said Fox has "always been jealous that [he] put his mum Jenny in 'Canyon Moon'". He said: 'He was like, "He was playing football. We were FaceTiming him. And he was like, 'If l hit the crossbar, will you put my name in a song?' I was like, ‘I'll give you three tries.’ And he hit the crossbar."

Harry ended by saying: "So then it was like, 'All right, now we've got now we've got to put Fox on a song.'"

Harry Styles - 'Dance No More' lyrics

INTRO

Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da

VERSE

I don't think we should be here, I see no water or friends

But the music keeps hitting me like a ten out of ten

So I don't think (Got something to say)

No, I don't think (Got something to say)

Conversation is hearing you get it all off your chest

You can come over here to tell me again and again

What you think (I've got something to say)

No, I don't think

PRE-CHORUS

Move it side to side with your hands up high

Keep your customer satisfied and live your life

CHORUS

"DJs don't dance no more," they said

DJs don't dance no more (Ah)

We wanna dance with all our friends

DJs don't dance no more

It's feeling like the music has been Heaven sent

And that there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh

"DJs don't dance no more," they said

DJs don't dance no more

POST-CHORUS

Pum, pum-pum-pum, pum-pum-pum, pum-pum-pum-pum-pum

Pum-pum-pum, pum-pum-pum-pum-pum

PRE-CHORUS

Move it side to side with your hands up high

Keep your customer satisfied and live your life

CHORUS

"DJs don't dance no more," they said

DJs don't dance no more (Ah)

We wanna dance with all our friends

DJs don't dance no more

It's feeling like the music has been Heaven sent

And that there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh

"DJs don't dance no more," they said

DJs don't dance no more

BRIDGE

Get your feet wet

Teach them all to respect their mother

You gotta get your feet wet

Respect, respect your mother

Be a good girl, go get it, Fox

Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da

CHORUS

"DJs don't dance no more," they said

DJs don't dance no more (Ah)

We wanna dance with all our friends

DJs don't dance no more

It's feeling like the music has been Heaven sent

And that there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh

"DJs don't dance no more," they said

DJs don't dance no more

OUTRO

You gotta get your feet wet

Respect, respect your mother

