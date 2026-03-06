Harry Styles reveals who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics

6 March 2026, 17:37

Harry Styles reveals who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics
Harry Styles reveals who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics. Picture: Getty, Columbia
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who is Fox in Harry Styles' 'Dance No More' lyrics? The personal meaning explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has opened up about who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics and the story behind it will melt your heart.

Every single Harry Styles album features touching nods to the important people in his life. 'As It Was' famously opens with an adorable voicemail from Harry's goddaughter Ruby saying: Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you. Meanwhile, both 'Matilda' and 'Carla's Song' were inspired by and written about some of Harry's closest friends.

Now, Harry has added another name to the canon and it may pass you by when you first listen to 'Dance No More'.

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

In 'Dance No More', Harry sings about then tension between his life as an artist and his wish to just be free, get lost in music and dance literally and figuratively. In the bridge of the song, Harry sings: Get your feet wet / Teach them all to respect their mother / You gotta get your feet wet / Respect, respect your mother / Be a good girl, go get it, Fox.

Discussing that line with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Harry said: "At the end of that phrase, l just go, 'Fox'. Which is Tom's son's name." For reference, Tom Hull is the real name of Harry's close friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon. Tom executive produced Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. and has worked on all of Harry's albums.

Harry Styles - Dance No More (Official Lyric Video)

Harry then said Fox has "always been jealous that [he] put his mum Jenny in 'Canyon Moon'". He said: 'He was like, "He was playing football. We were FaceTiming him. And he was like, 'If l hit the crossbar, will you put my name in a song?' I was like, ‘I'll give you three tries.’ And he hit the crossbar."

Harry ended by saying: "So then it was like, 'All right, now we've got now we've got to put Fox on a song.'"

Harry Styles - 'Dance No More' lyrics

INTRO
Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da

VERSE
I don't think we should be here, I see no water or friends
But the music keeps hitting me like a ten out of ten
So I don't think (Got something to say)
No, I don't think (Got something to say)
Conversation is hearing you get it all off your chest
You can come over here to tell me again and again
What you think (I've got something to say)
No, I don't think

PRE-CHORUS
Move it side to side with your hands up high
Keep your customer satisfied and live your life

CHORUS
"DJs don't dance no more," they said
DJs don't dance no more (Ah)
We wanna dance with all our friends
DJs don't dance no more
It's feeling like the music has been Heaven sent
And that there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh
"DJs don't dance no more," they said
DJs don't dance no more

POST-CHORUS
Pum, pum-pum-pum, pum-pum-pum, pum-pum-pum-pum-pum
Pum-pum-pum, pum-pum-pum-pum-pum

PRE-CHORUS
Move it side to side with your hands up high
Keep your customer satisfied and live your life

CHORUS
"DJs don't dance no more," they said
DJs don't dance no more (Ah)
We wanna dance with all our friends
DJs don't dance no more
It's feeling like the music has been Heaven sent
And that there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh
"DJs don't dance no more," they said
DJs don't dance no more

BRIDGE
Get your feet wet
Teach them all to respect their mother
You gotta get your feet wet
Respect, respect your mother
Be a good girl, go get it, Fox
Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da

CHORUS
"DJs don't dance no more," they said
DJs don't dance no more (Ah)
We wanna dance with all our friends
DJs don't dance no more
It's feeling like the music has been Heaven sent
And that there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh
"DJs don't dance no more," they said
DJs don't dance no more

OUTRO
You gotta get your feet wet
Respect, respect your mother

Read more about Harry Styles here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles pictured at a event and performing.

Harry Styles explains "vulnerable" meaning behind his 'Paint By Numbers' lyrics

Harry Styles Pop lyrics meaning and who Katie is explained

Who is Katie in Harry Styles' 'Pop' lyrics? The spicy meaning explained

Harry Styles posing and promo image for Netflix.

Harry Styles explains true meaning behind his 'Are You Listening Yet?' lyrics

Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained

The moving meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics explained

Harry Styles reveals who Carla is in his 'Carla's Song' lyrics

Harry Styles reveals who Carla actually is in his 'Carla's Song' lyrics

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island's Millie and Zac pictured during Capital interview and posing together.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie and Zac reveal their future living plans together

Love Island

Here's what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix

Here's what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean outside the villa and a selfie.

Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics

Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics

Harry Styles explains deeper meaning behind his 'American Girls' lyrics

Harry Styles explains deeper meaning behind his 'American Girls' lyrics

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran outside villa and a selfie together.

Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

Love Island

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

TV & Film

Harry Styles pictured at The BRIT Awards and promo image for Netflix.

Harry Styles explains why he’s playing residencies instead of a world tour

What time does Harry Styles new album come out? Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally release time revealed

Here's exactly what time Harry Styles' album Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally comes out
Harry Styles opens up about Liam Payne's death for the first time

Harry Styles opens up about grieving Liam Payne's death for the first time

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from book

Bridgerton showrunner confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from the book

TV & Film

Harry Styles pictured at The BRIT Awards 2026 and performing on tour.

Harry Styles pop up store locations and opening times

Love Island's Lucinda addresses whether she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island's Lucinda says she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island

Selena Gomez reveals unreleased song Taylor Swift wrote about her

Taylor Swift's unreleased 'Family' song about Selena Gomez has finally been revealed

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

TV & Film

Selena Gomez confirms Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her

Selena Gomez reveals Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics are about her

Love Island's Jessy speaks on Tommy relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Jessy reveals status of Tommy relationship after the villa

Love Island

Soccer Aid logo and Jordan North 2026 Soccer Aid promo image.

Jordan North joins star-studded Soccer Aid 2026 line-up

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae