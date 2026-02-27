Harry Styles debuts new song 'Coming Up Roses' in Fred Again.. show

What are Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics about? The meaning behind the song Fred again.. debuted explained.

Harries assemble! Fred again... just dropped a snippet of Harry Styles' song 'Coming Up Roses' at his London show.

Ever since Harry Styles announced his Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. tracklist, fans have been desperate to hear what each song sounds like. For the time being, Harry has only released the lead single 'Aperture'. As a result, outside of fans who've been able to attend the album listening parties, the rest of the album is a mystery to us.

Until now that is. Ahead of the album dropping on March 6th, Fred again.. has debuted a snippet of 'Coming Up Roses'. So is Fred again... part of the song and what is it about? Check out the song and our breakdown below.

What are Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics about?

In the snippet of 'Coming Up Roses' from Fred again..'s show, Harry sings: 'I see your tears and I count 'em by one's

/ And now it appears I'm feeling guilty in what you did / Did you think that I might not want you here?' Just like the previous single 'Aperture', it's a dance influenced song with soothing melodies.

He then adds in the chorus: 'Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing / And I'll talk your ear off about why you're safe As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face in the truth / Just say the word and we'll take up the task.'

The song continues: 'Then we see half the night with your head on my chest with you / There's only me and you.'

It's currently unclear if Fred again.. worked on the song in any official capacity.

Harry is yet to say what inspired the song exactly but the lyrics appear to reference reconnecting with an ex. We imagine more will become clear when the song is released in full.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Harry discusses the song.

Harry Styles - 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics

CHORUS

And we f--- with the vibe, and just skip all the rest

Then we see half the night with your head on my chest with you

There's only me and you

VERSE

I see your tears and I count 'em by one's

And now it appears I'm feeling guilty in what you did

Did you think that I might not want you here?

'Cause all of this seems to bringing us closer in my backseat in your life

Judging while you drive

CHORUS

Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing

And I'll talk your ear off about why you're safe

As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face in the truth

Just say the word and we'll take up the task

And we f--- with the vibe and just skip all the rest

Then we see half the night with your head on my chest with you

There's only me and you

OUTRO

There's only me and you

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

There's only me and you

