The moving meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics explained

26 October 2026, 16:28 | Updated: 26 October 2026, 16:30

Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained
Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Columbia, Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics about? The meaning behind the song explained.

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Harries assemble! Harry Styles' has officially released 'Coming Up Roses' as a new single but what is the song about?

Ever since Harry Styles announced his Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. tracklist, people were desperate to find out what 'Coming Up Roses' sounds like. Ahead of the album dropping on March 6th, Fred again.. debuted a snippet of the song during a DJ set and, since Harry's been on tour, the fan favourite song has taken on a life of its own.

'Coming Up Roses' is so popular that Harry's released a video for it and the meaning behind it is making people cry.

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

What are Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics about?

In 'Coming Up Roses', Harry appears to sing about a relationship that's on the brink of falling apart: Tell me your fears
/ I've turned back the clocks, it's that time of year / If we stay the course, we could get it right / But I'm not devoid of an appetite / And everything seems to be comin' up roses.

In the heartbreaking chorus, Harry asks his lover to pretend that everything's fine for just one night: 'Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing / And I'll talk your ear off about why you're safe / As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face in the truth.

In the post-chorus, Harry emotionally sings: There's only me and you.

What does 'Coming Up Roses' mean?

The phrase 'coming up roses' is a figure of speech that means when something develops in a favourable way. For example, if you were to win the lottery or fall in love, everything would be coming up roses for you.

Harry Styles - Coming Up Roses (Official Video)

Who are Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics about?

Harry is yet to say who inspired his 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics and what the song means to him.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if and when he discusses it.

Harry Styles - 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics

VERSE 1
Tell me your fears
I've turned back the clocks, it's that time of year
If we stay the course, we could get it right
But I'm not devoid of an appetite
And everything seems to be comin' up roses
But I'm scared if we're both right
Does that mean we're not aligned?

CHORUS
Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing
And I'll talk your ear off about why it's safe
As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face through the truth
Just say the word and we'll take up the test
Where we flirt with the bad ones and skip all the rest
But we see out the night with your head on my chest, me and you

POST-CHORUS
There's only me and you

VERSE 2
Now I see your tears on account of my wants
And now it appears that I'm feeling guilty and worried, dear
That you think that I might not want you here
Does all of this seem to be bringing us closer
Or am I backseating your life?
Judgin' while you drive

CHORUS
Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing
And I'll talk your ear off about why it's safe
As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face through the truth
Just say the word and we'll take up the test
Where we flirt with the bad ones and skip all the rest
But we see out the night with your head on my chest, me and you

POST-CHORUS
There's only me and you

INSTRUMENTAL BREAK

OUTRO
It's only me and you
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la

Read more Harry Styles news here:

WATCH: Leigh-Anne breaks down every song on My Ego Told Me To

Leigh-Anne Beaks Down Every Song On 'My Ego Told Me To' | Making The Album

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