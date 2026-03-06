The moving meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics explained
6 March 2026, 09:55 | Updated: 6 March 2026, 09:57
What are Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics about? The meaning behind the song explained.
Harries assemble! Harry Styles' new song 'Coming Up Roses' is finally out after Fred again... debuted a snippet of it.
Ever since Harry Styles announced his Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. tracklist, fans have been desperate to hear what each song sounds like. Initially, Harry only released the lead single 'Aperture'. As a result, outside of fans who were able to attend the album listening parties, the rest of the album remained a mystery to us.
Until now that is. Ahead of the album dropping on March 6th, Fred again.. debuted a snippet of 'Coming Up Roses' and now the song is out. So is Fred again... part of the song and what is it about? See our breakdown below.
What are Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics about?
In the snippet of 'Coming Up Roses' from Fred again..'s show, Harry sings: I see your tears and I count 'em by one's
/ And now it appears I'm feeling guilty in what you did / Did you think that I might not want you here? Just like the previous single 'Aperture', it appeared to be a a dance influenced song with soothing melodies.
However, the actual album version is more of a ballad. In the touching chorus, Harry sings: 'Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing / And I'll talk your ear off about why you're safe / As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face in the truth / Just say the word and we'll take up the task.'
The song continues: 'Then we see half the night with your head on my chest with you / There's only me and you.'
Fred again.. isn't credited on the song so it's possible that he will release an official remix in future.
What does 'Coming Up Roses' mean?
The phrase 'coming up roses' is a figure of speech that means when something develops in a favourable way. For example, if you were to win the lottery or fall in love, everything would be coming up roses for you.
Harry is yet to say what inspired the song exactly but the lyrics appear to reference reconnecting with an ex.
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Harry discusses the song.
Harry Styles - 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics
VERSE 1
Tell me your fears
I've turned back the clocks, it's that time of year
If we stay the course, we could get it right
But I'm not devoid of an appetite
And everything seems to be comin' up roses
But I'm scared if we're both right
Does that mean we're not aligned?
CHORUS
Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing
And I'll talk your ear off about why it's safe
As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face through the truth
Just say the word and we'll take up the test
Where we flirt with the bad ones and skip all the rest
But we see out the night with your head on my chest, me and you
POST-CHORUS
There's only me and you
VERSE 2
Now I see your tears on account of my wants
And now it appears that I'm feeling guilty and worried, dear
That you think that I might not want you here
Does all of this seem to be bringing us closer
Or am I backseating your life?
Judgin' while you drive
CHORUS
Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing
And I'll talk your ear off about why it's safe
As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face through the truth
Just say the word and we'll take up the test
Where we flirt with the bad ones and skip all the rest
But we see out the night with your head on my chest, me and you
POST-CHORUS
There's only me and you
INSTRUMENTAL BREAK
OUTRO
It's only me and you
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
