Harry Styles reveals who Carla actually is in his 'Carla's Song' lyrics

6 March 2026, 05:00

Harry Styles reveals who Carla is in his 'Carla's Song' lyrics. Picture: Getty, Apple Music
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who is Carla in Harry Styles' 'Carla's Song'? Here's what he's said about the meaning behind the song.

If you've listened to Harry Styles' new album, chances are you might be wondering who 'Carla's Song' is really about.

Ever since Harry Styles started releasing solo music, fans have latched onto his deeply personal lyrics. In fact, Harry's solo music is so candid that he often writes touching songs directly inspired by people in his life. For example, 'Ever Since New York' is believed to be about a family loss and 'Matilda' was written with a close friend of his in mind.

Naturally, as soon as the Kiss Me All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. tracklist came out, fans wanted to know who his song 'Carla's Song' is about. Now, Harry has opened up about the song's meaning and revealed who Carla is.

Who is Harry Styles' 'Carla's Song' about?

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

In 'Carla's Song', Harry sings about the transformational power of music. The lyrics were inspired by Harry playing the song 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' by Simon & Garfunkel to a friend of his named Carla for the first time and how she couldn't get over how beautiful thee songs.

Discussing Carla with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Harry said: "Carla is a friend of mine. We were at a friend's house. We were waiting to go to this after party, and she'd kind of mentioned in the room that she'd just discovered Paul Simon."

He added: "She was like, \I was feeling kind of down, so I was listening to Norah Jones and it was on, like a playlist, and she was obsessed with '50 Ways to Leave Your Lover' and she was listening to it over and over again."

He continued: "She was kind of asking everyone, like, 'oh, have you heard Paul Simon?' We were like, 'Yeah, he's amazing. So I was kind of like, 'Oh, you've never heard Simon Garfunkel.'"

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1. Picture: Getty

Harry then explained: "I grew up listening to Simon Garfunkel all the time. When I lived in a pub when I was younger, there was a four CD changer that I think 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' was in the whole time I lived there. So I think it's like, why I like harmonies, is listening to them so much?"

He went on to say: "So I played her 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', and watching her listen to it, having never heard that song, felt like I was just watching someone discover magic."

Harry Styles - 'Carla's Song' lyrics

VERSE 1
There is a bridge that leads to troubled water
If you know, then you know
If you don't, then you don't, it's heavenly
From your head to your toes
Saw the light and the gold that you discover

CHORUS
Through your eyes, in awe, melodies like a tide
It's all waiting there for you
It's all waiting there for you
Can you hear that voice
Delivering the news?
It's all waiting there for you
Ignorance or innocence
Call it what you wanna

VERSE 2
You've been a baby sleeping upon a candy bar
Till your eyes open on the changing summer light

CHORUS
It's all waiting there for you
Can you hear that voice
Delivering the news?
It's all waiting there for you
It's all waiting there for you
Call it what you wanna

BRIDGE
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, you can hear it anytime
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, I know I can read your mind
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, you can hear it anytime
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, I know I can read your mind
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, you can hear it anytime

CHORUS
It's all waiting there for you
It's all waiting there for you

BRIDGE
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, I know I can read your mind
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, you can hear it anytime
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, I know I can read your mind (It's all there waiting for you)
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, you can hear it anytime
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, I know I can read your mind (It's all there waiting)
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, you can hear it anytime (It's all there waiting for you)
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, I know I can read your mind
I know what you like, I know what you'll really like
I know what you like, you can hear it anytime

