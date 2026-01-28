Harry Styles set to make live debut of new music at The BRIT Awards

Harry Styles will make live debut of new music at The BRIT Awards
Picture: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images, ITV
It's official. Harry Styles is returning to the BRITs stage with his Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. album.

Harry Styles has been announced as the second performer at the BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard in Manchester.

Fans of Harry Styles will already know that the beloved popstar has a long-running history with the BRIT Awards. Not only did Harry both perform and take home awards at the BRITs as part of One Direction but he's since become one of the most successful artists in BRITs history. To date, Harry has won six BRITs tying with Oasis and David Bowie.

Now, Harry is returning to the BRITs stage with an exclusive Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. performance.

The BRITs are yet to confirm exactly what song or songs Harry will be performing. However, this will mark Harry's first performance from the Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. era. As a result, we expect that Harry will sing his new single 'Aperture' live for the first time. It's also possible that Harry will do a medley of songs from the album.

2026 marks Harry's first time performing at the BRITs since 2023 when he opened the show with 'As It Was'. Harry also swept the entire show that night by earning Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop/R&B Act.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 28th February from Manchester’s Co-op Live. As well as Harry, Olivia Dean has been announced as a performer.

The news comes shortly after the Grammys confirmed that Harry will be presenting at the 2026 ceremony on 1st February.

The BRITs will be fans' first chance to see Harry live ahead of his record-breaking Together, Together Tour.

