Harry Styles explains true meaning behind his 'Are You Listening Yet?' lyrics

6 March 2026, 11:55

Harry Styles posing and promo image for Netflix.
Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Are You Listening Yet' lyrics. Picture: Getty & Netflix

By Lily Bell

What are Harry Styles' 'Are You Listening Yet?' lyrics about? Here's what he's said about the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has opened up about the meaning behind the lyrics of 'Are You Listening Yet?', one of the first songs he wrote for his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

When the tracklist was announced, fans immediately began searching high and low online for any easter eggs or bread crumbs that might reveal what each of the songs is about.

Now, the album is finally in our hands, we do have some answers about 'Coming Up Roses', 'Carla's Song', and 'American Girls'. Plus, if you scroll down, you'll see the meaning behind the first song Harry wrote for the album: 'Are You Listening Yet?'.

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

In a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music, Harry discussed what inspired 'Are You Listening Yet?'. He said: "The oldest song on the record is 'Are You Listening Yet?'"

Explaining it further, Harry added: "That was at a time I was doing shows in New York. I was really like so in it and felt kind of thrashy. That song felt like a reaction to that. And I think I like that you know the end refrain of ‘are you listening yet?’ over and over again.

"It's like, by the time you are listening, it's finished."

Zane then added: "That sounds like the musings of a mad man on tour, trying to figure out what the f--- is going on."

He said that 'Are You Listening Yet?' is the ultimate "self-reflection" and Harry agreed with him.

Harry pictured having a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe in Paris.
Harry recently had a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe. Picture: YouTube

In the song's chorus Harry sings: God knows your life is on the brink and your therapist's well-fed. Harry admitted to Zane that it's one of his "favourite lines".

We'll update you if and when Harry discusses the song in further depth.

Harry Styles 'Are You Listening Yet ' lyrics

VERSE 1
God knows your life is on the brink and your therapist's well-fed
The fix of all fixes, unintimate sex
You like the way she talks, but never what she says
You've had your tummy tickled, are you listening yet?

VERSE 2
It's like you're taking up arms, but the message is wet
It sounds inviting, but you don't believe in it yet
You keep forgetting your mantra, which thoughts you had on your own
Ignoring all of your friends at the end of their rope

CHORUS
Now you're all out of choices, are you listening yet?
Between your head and heart and somewhere else instead
Oh, can you hear the voice, the one inside your head?
Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet?

VERSE 3
Don't blink or mix the medium, you're smarter than that
This world is screaming, so you start to scream right back
This unpredictable fun is fun if you know how
If you must join a movement, make sure there's dancing

CHORUS
Now you're all out of choices, are you listening yet?
Between your head and heart and somewhere else instead
Oh, can you hear the voice, the one inside your head?
Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet?
Now you're all out of choices, are you listening yet?
Between your head and heart and somewhere else instead
Oh, can you hear the voice, the one inside your head?
Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet?

BRIDGE
La, la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la, la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la-la

CHORUS
Now you're all out of choices, are you listening yet?
Between your head and heart and somewhere else instead
Oh, can you hear the voice, the one inside your head?
Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet?

OUTRO
Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet? (La, la-la-la-la-la-la)
Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet? (La-la, la-la)
Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet? (La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la-la)
Oh, are you listening yet? Oh, are you listening yet?

