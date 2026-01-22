Here's exactly what time Harry Styles' new song Aperture comes out in your country

Harry Styles Aperture release time: Here's what time his new song comes out in your country. Picture: Johnny Dufort, Columbia Records

By Katie Louise Smith

Harry Styles' new song Aperture will be released on Friday January 23rd. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He's back, HE'S BACKKKKK! Harry Styles is about to drop his brand new single 'Aperture' from this upcoming fourth studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. But what time does it come out? Here's the exact timings...

'Aperture' is the first taste of new Harry music since 2022, following the release of Harry's House. Ahead of the drop, lucky fans around the world were able to listen to the track for the first time and the first reviews have been flooding the internet.

According to those who have heard it, it's giving "House music vibes" and is "unlike anything he's ever put out" in his career so far.

'Aperture' is set to be released at midnight UK time on January 23rd, and will be available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Here's everything you need to know (and when to set your alarms) to be among the first to listen to Harry's new song.

What time does Harry Styles' new song come out?

Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will be released on March 6th. Picture: Columbia Records

Harry Styles 'Aperture' release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Harry Styles' brand new single will be released globally on Friday 23rd January at midnight UK time (00:00 GMT).

This means it will become available to stream in your country at the corresponding time. Some countries will get to hear it on Thursday 22nd, but don't worry... it's not being released early anywhere! It's just a timezone thing.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

Harry Styles' 'Aperture' will drop in the following timezones on Thursday 22nd January:

United States (PT) - 4:00 PM

United States (ET) - 7:00 PM

Canada - 4:00 PM (Vancouver), 7:00 PM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 9:00 PM

Harry Styles' 'Aperture' will drop in the following timezones on Friday 23rd January:

United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 1:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 2:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 5:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 7:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 8:00 AM

Hong Kong - 8:00 AM

Singapore - 8:00 AM

Australia - 8:00 AM (Perth), 11:00 AM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 9:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 1:00 PM

Find the exact timings for other timezones around the world here.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. release date: When does Harry Styles' album come out?

While Harry is treating us to a little lead single jush now, we've still got quite a wait until the actual album drops.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. will be released on March 6th. It will drop globally, which means everyone will be able to listen at the exact same time but there's currently no confirmation about what time it will be released yet.

The album will consist of 12 tracks, as confirmed by the official description, and has been executive produced by Kid Harpoon.

That's all the info we know for now—keep your eyes peeled on CapitalFM.com for all the latest updates.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.