The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

23 January 2026, 00:00 | Updated: 23 January 2026, 00:35

The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained. Picture: Columbia
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics about? What does 'Aperture' mean? Here's what Harry Styles has said.

Obsessed with Harry Styles' new song and want to know what his 'Aperture' lyrics are all about? We're here to help.

Today (Jan 23), Harry Styles has officially returned with the lead single from his brand new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. 'Aperture' serves as the first taste of the 12 track project executive produced by Kid Harpoon and it comes just moments after Harry announced that his Together, Together Tour kicks off in May this year.

The euphoric dance single is one of Harry's most experimental tracks to date but what is the meaning behind it?

What are Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics about?
What are Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics about? Picture: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

What does 'Aperture' mean?

The word 'aperture' literally means an opening but it most commonly refers to to the adjustable opening in a camera lens that controls how much light is let into an image. A camera is often set to a large aperture in the dark to allow more light into the image. By contrast, a camera is often set to a smaller aperture in a bright setting.

What are Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics about?

In 'Aperture', Harry sings abstract lyrics about letting go and finding salvation by letting love and light into his life. In the pre-chorus, Harry sings: It's best you know, what you don't / Aperture let's the light in. Referencing the title, he sings about the beauty in embracing the unknown.

The chorus then comes alive with Harry singing: We belong together / It finally appears, it's only love. Harry rallies listeners to join him on the dancefloor for a transcendent experience.

In the bridge, Harry repeats the words: I won't stray from it / I don't know these spaces / Time won't wait on me / I wanna know what safe is.

Harry Styles - Aperture (Official Audio)

As it stands, Harry is yet to speak about the meaning behind the song. We'll update you if and when he does.

Harry Styles - 'Aperture' lyrics

VERSE 1
Take no prisoners for me
I'm told you're elevating
Drinks go straight to my knees
I'm sold, I'm going on clean
I'm going on clean

VERSE 2
I've no more tricks up my sleeve
Game called review the player
Time codes and Tokyo scenes
Bad boys, it's complicated
It's complicated

PRE-CHORUS
It's best you know, what you don't
Aperture let's the light in
It's best you know, what you don't
Aperture let's the light in

CHORUS
We belong together
It finally appears, it's only love
We belong together
We belong together
It finally appears, it's only love
We belong together

VERSE 3
In no good state to receive
Go forth, ask questions later
Trap doors, you're toying with me
Dancehalls, another cadence

PRE-CHORUS
It's best you know, what you don't
Aperture let's the light in

CHORUS
We belong together
It finally appears, it's only love
We belong together
It finally appears
We belong together
It finally appears, it's only love
We belong together

BRIDGE
I won't stray from it
I don't know these spaces
Time won't wait on me
I wanna know what safe is
I won't stray from it
I don't know these spaces
Time won't wait on me
I won't stray from it
I don't know these spaces
Time won't wait on me
I wanna know what safe is
I won't stray from it
I don't know these spaces
Time won't wait on me

CHORUS
We belong together
It finally appears, it's only love
We belong together
It finally appears
We belong together
It finally appears, it's only love
We belong together

