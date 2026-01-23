The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

By Sam Prance

What are Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics about? What does 'Aperture' mean? Here's what Harry Styles has said.

Obsessed with Harry Styles' new song and want to know what his 'Aperture' lyrics are all about? We're here to help.

Today (Jan 23), Harry Styles has officially returned with the lead single from his brand new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. 'Aperture' serves as the first taste of the 12 track project executive produced by Kid Harpoon and it comes just moments after Harry announced that his Together, Together Tour kicks off in May this year.

The euphoric dance single is one of Harry's most experimental tracks to date but what is the meaning behind it?

What does 'Aperture' mean?

The word 'aperture' literally means an opening but it most commonly refers to to the adjustable opening in a camera lens that controls how much light is let into an image. A camera is often set to a large aperture in the dark to allow more light into the image. By contrast, a camera is often set to a smaller aperture in a bright setting.

What are Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics about?

In 'Aperture', Harry sings abstract lyrics about letting go and finding salvation by letting love and light into his life. In the pre-chorus, Harry sings: It's best you know, what you don't / Aperture let's the light in. Referencing the title, he sings about the beauty in embracing the unknown.

The chorus then comes alive with Harry singing: We belong together / It finally appears, it's only love. Harry rallies listeners to join him on the dancefloor for a transcendent experience.

In the bridge, Harry repeats the words: I won't stray from it / I don't know these spaces / Time won't wait on me / I wanna know what safe is.

Harry Styles - Aperture (Official Audio)

As it stands, Harry is yet to speak about the meaning behind the song. We'll update you if and when he does.

Harry Styles - 'Aperture' lyrics

VERSE 1

Take no prisoners for me

I'm told you're elevating

Drinks go straight to my knees

I'm sold, I'm going on clean

I'm going on clean

VERSE 2

I've no more tricks up my sleeve

Game called review the player

Time codes and Tokyo scenes

Bad boys, it's complicated

It's complicated

PRE-CHORUS

It's best you know, what you don't

Aperture let's the light in

It's best you know, what you don't

Aperture let's the light in

CHORUS

We belong together

It finally appears, it's only love

We belong together

We belong together

It finally appears, it's only love

We belong together

VERSE 3

In no good state to receive

Go forth, ask questions later

Trap doors, you're toying with me

Dancehalls, another cadence

PRE-CHORUS

It's best you know, what you don't

Aperture let's the light in

CHORUS

We belong together

It finally appears, it's only love

We belong together

It finally appears

We belong together

It finally appears, it's only love

We belong together

BRIDGE

I won't stray from it

I don't know these spaces

Time won't wait on me

I wanna know what safe is

I won't stray from it

I don't know these spaces

Time won't wait on me

I won't stray from it

I don't know these spaces

Time won't wait on me

I wanna know what safe is

I won't stray from it

I don't know these spaces

Time won't wait on me

CHORUS

We belong together

It finally appears, it's only love

We belong together

It finally appears

We belong together

It finally appears, it's only love

We belong together

