Harry Styles explains deeper meaning behind his 'American Girls' lyrics. Picture: Getty, Apple Music

By Sam Prance

What are Harry Styles' 'American Girls' lyrics about? Here's what he's said about the song.

Harry Styles is back with another banger but the actual meaning behind his 'American Girls' lyrics might surprise you.

Harry Styles is no stranger to making references to the US in his music. Both 'Carolina' and 'Ever Since New York' on his debut album alluded to experiences in America. Not to mention, 'As It Was' contains the line: Leave America, two kids follow her which is widely speculated to be a reference to his romantic relationship with director Olivia Wilde.

Now, Harry is referencing the US once again on his new Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally single 'American Girls'.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Harry explained that the song was inspired by his friends: "I think the song to me is actually quite a lonely song in a lot of ways. I watch my three closest friends get married and seeing them like trust in something and risk something to find something like truly fulfilling in a way..."

He added: "Watching them get married I was like 'I'm single so I'm having all the fun' - and 'American Girls' is actually about watching them get married and there just is a magic when you find the right person that you want to be with."

Discussing marriage further, Harry said: "It doesn't come without any uncertainty. It doesn't come without any risk. There's actually more uncertainty wrapped up in that decision than moving from one experience to the next."

He continued: "It's like being truly vulnerable with someone like sharing a life with someone like that."

Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Harry said that "having the time to stop and assess" his life from "a bird's eye view" made him ask : "'What are really the things that I want in my life?'...I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about 'Okay in five years what do I want my life to look like?' and then 'How do I make changes to aim at that?"

He ended by saying: "I don't want to be the guy who's on his own. I want to be fulfilled and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things."

In other words, the song is about Harry reckoning with the fact that he should try settling down with someone.

He sings: Cause time will show / That you should try it / Those American girls you spend your life with.

Harry Styles - 'American Girls' lyrics

VERSE 1

Right at home

It's perfect timing

A face that knows

A perfect lighting

'Cause time will show

That you should try it

Those American girls you spend your life with

CHORUS

"I've known you for ages," it's all that I've heard

My friends are in love with American girls

I've seen it in stages all over the world

My friends are in love with American girls

"I've known you for ages," it's all that I've heard

My friends are in love with American girls

(American girls)

VERSE 2

Her sweet lies

Your temptations

Don't deny

Her frustrations

Just spend your life

With those American girls

CHORUS

"I've known you for ages," it's all that I've heard

My friends are in love with American girls

I've seen it in stages all over the world

My friends are in love with American girls

I've known you for ages

American girls

American girls

BRIDGE

(American girls, American girls)

American girls

All over the world

CHORUS

"I've known you for ages," it's all that I've heard

My friends are in love with American girls

I've seen it in stages all over the world

My friends are in love with American girls

OUTRO

American girls, American girls

American girls, American girls

