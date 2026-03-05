Here's exactly what time Harry Styles' album Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally comes out

What time does Harry Styles new album come out? Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally release time revealed. Picture: Getty, Columbia Records

By Katie Louise Smith

Harry Styles drops his new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' tonight but what time does it come out and what's the tracklist?

It's time! Harry Styles' brand new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally is finally here, but what time does it come out in your country?

HS4 AT MIDNIGHT!!! No, seriously... it's really happening this time. Harry Styles' actual fourth studio album. KATTDO. Kissco. Midnight. Everybody stay calm! Help!

'Aperture' has now been released as the first single, giving fans an exciting taste of what's to come from the record. Fans who have been lucky enough to hear the album at Harry's listening parties have also been raving about his new sound, as have critics who have heaped praise on his latest project.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will have a bit of a different release rollout than the likes of Taylor Swift. Instead of it dropping everywhere at the same time, Harry's album will be released as a midnight local release.

Scroll down for all the info on exactly when it will be released in your country.

When does Harry Styles' new album come out?

Harry Styles admits ‘Together, Together’ tour is inspired by ‘getting loose’ in Berlin and Ibiza!

What time does Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally come out?

Harry's brand new album will be released a midnight LOCAL TIME. That means wherever you are in the world, you will be able to stream the album as soon as the clock hits 12:00AM in your country.

New Zealand will be the first country where the album becomes available, with other countries following hour by hour.

If you're in North America things will be slightly different. The album will be released at 12AM eastern time (ET) which means those on the west coast will be able to stream the album at 9PM PT on March 5th.

Of course, if you want to wait until your local release and you're hoping to avoid spoilers, we'd advise staying off social media as fans will be sharing lyrics and snippets as it's rolled out across the globe.

'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' will be released as midnight local time. Picture: Columbia Records

Here are Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (March 5th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (March 5th)

Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM

South Africa - 12:00 AM

India - 12:00 AM

Indonesia - 12:00 AM

Philippines - 12:00 AM

Hong Kong - 12:00 AM

Singapore - 12:00 AM

Australia - 12:00 AM

Japan - 12:00 AM

New Zealand - 12:00 AM

Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally is 12 tracks long and features no collaborations. Picture: Johnny Dufort/Columbia Records

What is Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally tracklist?

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is 12 tracks long and 'Aperture' is the opening track. The project is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. The entire album is 43 minutes and 39 seconds long.

Aperture (5:11) American Girls (3:33) Ready, Steady, Go! (2:40) Are You Listening, Yet? (3:12) Taste Back (3:42) The Waiting Game (2:50) Season 2 Weight Loss (3:50) Coming Up Roses (4:09) Pop (3:36) Dance No More (3:15) Paint By Numbers (2:27) Carla's Song (4:14)

Which track are you claiming?

