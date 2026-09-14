Harry Styles reveals price of 2027 tour tickets up front and opts out of dynamic pricing

14 September 2026, 16:13 | Updated: 14 September 2026, 16:16

How much are Harry Styles 2027 tour tickets? All the prices revealed
How much are Harry Styles 2027 tour tickets? All the prices revealed. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How much are Harry Styles' 2027 tour tickets? A full breakdown of his ticket prices in the UK and US.

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Want to see Harry Styles on tour in 2027 and want to know how much tickets are? He's already revealed the prices.

If you missed out on getting tickets to see Harry Styles on tour in 2026, there's still time to catch him perform live on stage. On September 9th, the beloved star shared a statement with fans announcing that he will be continuing his Together Together Tour in 2027. He has since confirmed that he will be performing in LA, London and more.

Traditionally artists don't reveal ticket prices before their tickets go on sale and many concerts tend to use dynamic pricing. However, Harry has published his prices up front in a bid to stop scalpers. He's also opted out of dynamic pricing to help fans decide exactly what tickets they want before trying out for them.

Harry Styles reveals price of 2027 tour tickets up front and opts out of dynamic pricing
Harry Styles reveals price of 2027 tour tickets up front and opts out of dynamic pricing. Picture: Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS

How much are Harry Styles' 2027 tour tickets in the UK?

After announcing his new dates, Harry released an official statement about pricing via his HSHQ Instagram account. The statement reads: "It is important to Together, Together to be as transparent as possible on ticket pricing." and "Dynamic pricing and platinum pricing will not be utilised on this tour."

In other words, all tickets sold via Ticketmaster and the venue should remain at face value regardless of where they are in the stadium you buy them from. Harry has also revealed his All In Prices including tax and venue fees.

A disclaimer reads: "All-in ticket prices are calculated to the best of our ability at the time of posting. Exact prices may vary slightly at checkout." Check out Harry's all-in UK ticket prices below.

Harry Styles 2027 tour UK ticket prices

  • Seated - £45.95-£255.20
  • GA Rear - £146.80
  • GA Front - £201.45
  • GA Pit - £281.45

How much are Harry Styles' 2027 tour tickets in the US?

As for North America, Harry has also revealed his prices up front but they vary slightly from city to city. Harry is set to perform in Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago. Ticket prices vary only slightly from city to city but the cheapest tickets are in Atlanta and the most expensive ones are in Dallas.

Harry Styles 2027 tour US ticket prices

  • Seated - $73.00-$398.65
  • GA Rear - $245.21-$265.77
  • GA Front - $306.71-$332.21
  • GA Pit - $368.21-$398.65

On top of his traditional tickets, Harry is also offering fans the chance to buy £20/$20 Unpredictable Fun tickets. To find out how to sign up for those, visit our Unpredictable Fun ticket page.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

WATCH: Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

“Be ready to dance”: Harry Styles on album inspiration and how fans should prepare for tour | Capial

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