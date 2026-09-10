Harry Styles announces return to Wembley for final 'Together Together' tour dates

Harry Styles announces final 'Together Together' tour dates in 2027. Picture: Live Nation

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles has extended his Together Together tour and is returning to Wembley in 2027! Here are all the details on how to get tickets.

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After a record-breaking 12 sold-out nights at Wembley in 2026, Harry Styles has announced he is returning in 2027! Harry's Together, Together tour has officially been extended and the very final dates are going to be home shows in the UK next August.

Announcing the extension of his tour, Harry wrote to fans: "When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined.

"I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night. That's why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates, which honestly, at first I found daunting."

In his message, fans think Harry hinted to this being his last live show for a long time, as he added: "Tomorrow's announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together. After that, I don't know what comes next for me, but I know that I'm excited to find out."

So, as the future of live Harry shows remains unknown beyond Together, Together, here are all the details you need to about his final tour dates...

Harry Styles has added a final three nights at Wembley for the 'Together Together' tour. Picture: Live Nation

Harry Styles Together, Together 2027 UK tour dates:

25th August - Wembley Stadium

27th August - Wembley Stadium

28th August - Wembley Stadium

Harry is ending his Together, Together tour in London with the iconic Tears For Fears as his opener for all three nights.

How to get tickets to Harry Styles' Together, Together 2027 tour dates:

Amex presale tickets go on sale Tuesday 15th September at 11am.

Artist presale tickets go on sale Wednesday 16th September at 11am.

General sale tickets go on sale Thursday 17th September at 11am.

Get tickets HERE.

How much are Harry Styles' Together, Together tickets?

Ahead of tickets going on sale, Harry has confirmed prices for his 2027 Together, Together tour dates via his HSHQ account in a bid to help avoid scalpers. Below are the prices for Wembley in London including tax.

Seated - £45.95-£255.20

GA Rear - £146.80

GA Front - £201.45

GA Pit - £281.45

Read more Harry Styles news here:

WATCH: Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

“Be ready to dance”: Harry Styles on album inspiration and how fans should prepare for tour | Capial

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