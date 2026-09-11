How to get Harry Styles presale tickets for his 2027 tour dates

11 September 2026, 18:08

How to get Harry Styles presale tickets for his 2027 tour dates
How to get Harry Styles presale tickets for his 2027 tour dates. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles is bringing his Together, Together Tour into 2027 but when is the presale and how do you sign up?

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Harries assemble! Harry Styles is doing even more tour dates in 2027 and you can sign up for the presale right now.

On September 10th, Harry Styles sent fans an email revealing that he would be continuing his Together, Together tour in 2027. However, he also teased that he doesn't know what "will come next" leading fans to worry that these will be his last tour dates for a long time. Harry is coming to cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Rome, Dublin and London.

So when is Harry Styles' 2027 tour dates presale? Scroll down to find out how to get tickets before everyone else.

When is Harry Styles' tour presale?

When is Harry Styles' tour presale?
When is Harry Styles' tour presale? Picture: Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS

Harry Styles tour presale codes: How to find a 2027 presale code

Harry Styles is offering two presale options for his 2027 Together, Together Tour dates in the UK and the US. There is an Amex presale and an official Artist presale and they both take place before the General sale on September 17th.

  • Amex presale - Amex card members will be able to take part in the Amex presale. You can find out all the info you need via Harry's official Amex presale page.
  • Artist presale - To sign up for the artist presale, simply visit Harry's artist presale page, select the dates you want to attend and submit your request.

When is Harry Styles' Together, Together tour presale?

Harry Styles' Together, Together tour presales takes place ahead of the general on sale.

  • Amex presale UK - Tuesday, September 15th (11AM BST)
  • Amex presale US - Tuesday, September 15th (9AM LOCAL)
  • Artist presale US - Tuesday, September 15th (4PM LOCAL)
  • Artist presale UK - Wednesday, September 16th (11AM BST)
Harry Styles tour presale codes: How to find a 2027 presale code
Harry Styles tour presale codes: How to find a 2027 presale code. Picture: Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS

When do Harry Styles tickets go on sale?

If you don't manage to get tickets in any of the presales, the general sale takes places after they wrap.

  • General sale US - Wednesday, September 16th (9AM LOCAL)
  • General sale UK - Thursday, September 17th (11AM BST)

May the odds be ever in your favour!

WATCH: Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

“Be ready to dance”: Harry Styles on album inspiration and how fans should prepare for tour | Capial

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